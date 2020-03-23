The shock of the U.S. economy coming to a halt as more cities and states shut down businesses will be severe if lawmakers don't act quickly.

What's happening: AARP's latest study tracking U.S. household savings is based on a "yes" or "no" response to the following question: "Does your household have an emergency savings account?"

Why it matters: A majority of respondents answered "no," and even respondents who answered "yes" may not have a significant amount saved.

In fact, researchers note, "A broad interpretation of the question could count any plan for coping with an emergency, including borrowing from family and friends, as having an emergency savings account."

"Under this interpretation, even a household without savings in cash or a bank account may still answer 'yes' to the survey question."

Of note: A quarter of Americans who earn more than $150,000 a year don't have a savings account.

Further, "Fed data shows that 40% of U.S. households would not be able to come up with $400 for an emergency expense," Deutsche Bank Securities chief economist Torsten Sløk notes.

