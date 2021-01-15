Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Americans are still spending money

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Source: Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans spent more money at stores and restaurants in 2020 than they did in 2019 — even in the face of a devastating global pandemic that shut down broad sectors of the economy.

Why it matters: The monthly retail sales report this morning came in well below expectations, and showed consumer spending falling on a seasonally-adjusted basis. Total expenditures were still higher in December 2020 than they were a year previously, however.

The big picture: Trillions of dollars of government stimulus have kept income and wealth high. That's in stark contrast to the financial crisis of 2oo8-2009, when Americans saw their home equity wiped out and pulled back sharply on discretionary spending.

  • This time around, retail sales growth has remained (barely) positive on a year-on-year basis. So far, there is no sign that it is about to bounce back.

The bright spot in the report: Auto sales were $118 billion last month, up a startling 13% from $104 billion in November, and a similar level in December 2019. They helped to make up for a significant decline in spending on holiday gifts.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's COVID package also progressive wish list

President-elect Joe Biden. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

A crisis is a terrible thing to waste — and President-elect Joe Biden, emboldened by Democratic Senate victories in Georgia, signaled in his speech Thursday night he has no intention of wasting this one.

Why it matters: The president-elect rolled out a $1.9 trillion package headlined for its coronavirus relief but including billions in spending for cybersecurity, transit, wages, health care and other progressive programs.

Ashley GoldMargaret Harding McGill
3 hours ago - Technology

The deplatforming fight shifts to the courts

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Capitol riot and tech firms' sweeping attempt in its wake to dislodge the online far right are kicking up efforts to have the courts settle knotty questions about online speech and power.

Why it matters: Legal battles could force the people angry at Big Tech to bring more rigor to arguments that have often devolved into messy sideshows.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
5 hours ago - Health

Biden taps ex-FDA chief to lead Operation Warp Speed amid rollout of COVID plan

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has picked former FDA chief David Kessler to lead Operation Warp Speed, a day after unveiling a nearly $2 trillion pandemic relief plan that includes $400 billion for directly combatting the virus.

Why it matters: Biden's transition team said Kessler has been advising the president-elect since the beginning of the pandemic, and hopes his involvement will help accelerate vaccination, the New York Times reports. Operation Warp Speed's current director, Moncef Slaoui, will stay on as a consultant.

