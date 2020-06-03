43 mins ago - Health

Mental health screenings are rising during the pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The advocacy group Mental Health America says it's seen a big increase in anxiety and depression since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Why it matters: The pandemic and ensuing lockdown have triggered increased loneliness and isolation while also making in-person help harder to access.

By the numbers: More than 211,000 people took one of Mental Health America's anonymous online screenings in May. Almost four times more people used those online tools in May than in January.

  • Roughly 88,000 of those screenings showed signs of anxiety or depression, the group said. More than 21,000 reported thinking about suicide or self-harm.

Between the lines: This is just an anecdotal data source, but there are plenty of other signs the pandemic and ensuing lockdown have taken a toll on people.

  • The Food and Drug Administration announced shortages of the antidepressant Zoloft. Prescriptions in the U.S. hit an all-time record in March, Bloomberg reports.

If you have any thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please pick up the phone right now and call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 12 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Treatment for diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular emergencies and hypertension have been partially or totally disrupted by the pandemic across many countries, the World Health Organization reports.

By the numbers: Over 6.3 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide and over 2.7 million have recovered from the virus. Over 378,000 people have died globally. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.8 million.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 13 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Infectious disease experts doubt that the coronavirus will slow its spread during the summer, National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins wrote in a Tuesday blog post.

By the numbers: More than 105,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus and over 1.8 million people have tested positive, per data from Johns Hopkins. More than 458,000 Americans have recovered and over 17.3 million tests have been conducted.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kyle Daly
14 mins ago - Technology

The slippery slope of protest surveillance

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump's call to treat antifa supporters like terrorists could be a green light for high-tech surveillance of dissidents.

Why it matters: It's unlikely the Trump administration can designate antifa as a terrorist group in any legally meaningful way, but the declaration gives law enforcement tacit approval to use a plethora of tech tools to monitor protesters and left-leaning activists.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow