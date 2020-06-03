Mental health screenings are rising during the pandemic

The advocacy group Mental Health America says it's seen a big increase in anxiety and depression since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Why it matters: The pandemic and ensuing lockdown have triggered increased loneliness and isolation while also making in-person help harder to access.

By the numbers: More than 211,000 people took one of Mental Health America's anonymous online screenings in May. Almost four times more people used those online tools in May than in January.

Roughly 88,000 of those screenings showed signs of anxiety or depression, the group said. More than 21,000 reported thinking about suicide or self-harm.

Between the lines: This is just an anecdotal data source, but there are plenty of other signs the pandemic and ensuing lockdown have taken a toll on people.

The Food and Drug Administration announced shortages of the antidepressant Zoloft. Prescriptions in the U.S. hit an all-time record in March, Bloomberg reports.

If you have any thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please pick up the phone right now and call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.