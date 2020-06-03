Mental health screenings are rising during the pandemic
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
The advocacy group Mental Health America says it's seen a big increase in anxiety and depression since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Why it matters: The pandemic and ensuing lockdown have triggered increased loneliness and isolation while also making in-person help harder to access.
By the numbers: More than 211,000 people took one of Mental Health America's anonymous online screenings in May. Almost four times more people used those online tools in May than in January.
- Roughly 88,000 of those screenings showed signs of anxiety or depression, the group said. More than 21,000 reported thinking about suicide or self-harm.
Between the lines: This is just an anecdotal data source, but there are plenty of other signs the pandemic and ensuing lockdown have taken a toll on people.
- The Food and Drug Administration announced shortages of the antidepressant Zoloft. Prescriptions in the U.S. hit an all-time record in March, Bloomberg reports.
If you have any thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please pick up the phone right now and call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.