2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Short sellers pile into American Airlines

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: S3 Partners; Chart: Axios Visuals

Loaded with debt and cutting back on coronavirus safety precautions, American Airlines has attracted a lot of attention from short sellers who may be betting on a bankruptcy.

Driving the news: American’s stock fell 1.4% Thursday after it announced plans to suspend service to 15 small U.S. cities in October after the terms of its CARES Act aid requiring the flights expires.

Where it stands: The company’s $29 billion in adjusted net debt "likely leaves it crippled for years to come," Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth said in a recent note.

  • That's especially worrisome given the decreasing likelihood for more coronavirus relief from Congress in the near term.

The intrigue: Short sellers have accumulated $2.04 billion of short interest in American, more than double the next closest airline, and have been increasing positions, despite fees to borrow that are five times higher than most other airlines.

  • Short sellers own nearly one-third of available shares.

Between the lines: American's lack of a credible safety policy during the coronavirus pandemic and announcement that it would fly full flights in July also may have weighed on the company's stock.

  • It set American apart from other major airlines, like Delta and Southwest, which had instituted in-writing restrictions on flight capacity.

Ben Geman
13 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Biden emphasizes climate change during his biggest moment

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Joe Biden emphasized climate change in his speech accepting the Democratic nomination Thursday night, as the days leading up to it offered fresh evidence of the problem's scale and tensions within his coalition.

Why it matters: It was a statement of priority in the most important speech of Biden's campaign to unseat President Trump, and the address mentioned the topic repeatedly.

Dion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Economists foresee an unemployment "tsunami" coming

Data: U.S. Department of Labor; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The exponential growth of claims for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program are worrying economists and previewing a weakening U.S. labor market in the coming months.

What's happening: The PEUC is a CARES Act program for unemployed Americans who have exhausted the 26 weeks of unemployment benefits they get from their state. It has grown from 27,000 people on April 11 to 1.3 million as of Aug. 1.

Hans NicholsAlayna TreeneMargaret Talev
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden offers himself as an "ally of the light"

Photo: Olivier Douilery/AFP via Getty Images

In last night's acceptance speech, Joe Biden never said President Trump's name. The former vice president used the biggest stage of his 50 years in politics to humanize himself, with the intended subtext: "I am you. You are me."

If you didn’t know anything about Biden before last night, you’d remember four things: He conquered a childhood stutter, he lost his wife and daughter, found redemption and joy in Jill, then encountered grief again when Beau died.

