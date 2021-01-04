Get the latest market trends in your inbox

America's vaccine rollout: What went wrong

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The most ambitious vaccination effort in U.S. history has run headfirst into resource shortages and staffing issues caused by the raging pandemic.

Why it matters: The Trump administration's goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of year fell drastically short, raising concerns about how long it may be until enough people are vaccinated in the U.S. for life to return to normal.

By the numbers: 1.3% of the U.S. population has been vaccinated and 33% of the shots distributed to states have been administered, according to a Bloomberg analysis of CDC data.

  • Operation Warp Speed has distributed 13 million doses, about 7 million doses short of its goal.

The state of play: State officials have given several reasons for why vaccinations have moved at a slower-than-expected pace, per the New York Times.

  • The surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths have overwhelmed health care facilities, hindering their ability to deliver vaccines.
  • Many states have reserved vaccine doses for nursing homes and long-term care facilities, slowing distribution.
  • The holidays also led to reduced hours and limited staffing in clinics.

Yes, but: NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Sunday on ABC's "This Week" that he has seen "some little glimmer of hope" after 1.5 million doses were administered in the previous 72 hours, a marked increase in the vaccination rate.

What they're saying: On Friday, President Trump blamed states for not administering the vaccine fast enough.

  • "Some States are very slow to inoculate recipients despite successful and very large scale distribution of vaccines by the Federal Government. They will get it done!" he tweeted.

The other side: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti argued on "Face the Nation" that the Trump administration hasn't offered enough vaccine training to the medical workforce.

  • “We are at a pace right now to deliver vaccines in L.A. over five years, instead of over half a year," he said on Sunday.

Axios
Dec 29, 2020 - World

WHO urges vaccinated travelers to keep taking coronavirus precautions

American soldiers line up to receive the first COVID-19 vaccines at the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on Tuesday. Photo: United States Forces Korea via Getty Images

World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a virtual briefing Monday people who've been vaccinated for COVID-19 "need to take the same precautions" as those who haven't "till there's a certain level of herd immunity."

Driving the news: Swaminathan was asked whether international travel without quarantine would be possible after mass coronavirus vaccinations. "I don't believe we have the evidence on any of the vaccines to be confident that it's going to prevent people from actually getting the infection and therefore being able to pass it on," she said.

Axios
Updated Jan 2, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Future: Here's what Axios' newsletter writers are tracking in 2021.
  2. Politics: Biden asks nation for bell ringings, light shows to remember those lost to COVID.
  3. Vaccine: Israel leads world in coronavirus vaccinations — U.S. set to end 2020 with just over 3 million vaccine doses administered.
  4. States: Florida becomes third state with COVID-19 variant.
  5. Economy: The pandemic has dragged car buying into the 21st century.
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Updated 23 mins ago - World

Iran resumes 20% uranium enrichment, violating nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Photo: Iranian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Iran has resumed the production of 20% enriched uranium at its underground nuclear facility in Fordow, an Iranian government spokesman said Monday.

Why it matters: It's a further violation of the 2015 nuclear deal, which doesn’t allow enrichment to such levels. 20% enriched uranium can’t be used for military purposes, but it's a step closer to the 90% enrichment needed to build a nuclear bomb.

