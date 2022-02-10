America is doffing its masks ... again

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

America is doffing its masks ... again

Tina Reed
Tina Reed, author of Vitals

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Ready or not, states across the U.S. have begun another great unmasking as they prepare to enter the post-Omicron phase of the pandemic.

Why it matters: Reasonable experts don't exactly agree on whether it's the right time to start exposing our faces in public again, which makes it difficult to gauge how much of this broader shift is based in science versus changing risk tolerance.

"We're starting to get to this place where there's almost a cultural shift in the pandemic, as well, where there's an acceptance around certain types of risk," Erica Johnson, chairwoman of the Infectious Disease Board of the American Board of Internal Medicine, told Axios.

  • "That's very much entangled with what to do about masks and what masks represent."
  • She and several other experts indicated that based on the trajectory of cases and hospitalizations — as well as the presence of vaccines and effective treatments for COVID — planning to end mask mandates was reasonable.

Yes, but: There is by no means a consensus on this in the medical community.

  • "Judging by the daily death counts and the stress on hospitals, I would say it's a little premature," Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, told Axios.
  • "The data I'm looking at shows we're still at the acute phase where we have historic levels of all-cause, increased mortality as compared to our usual norms. I define that as the definition of still being in the emergency part of the pandemic," he said.

Between the lines: Among the fiercest debates is whether schools should be removing mask mandates, with teachers' unions urging for science, not politics, to guide these decisions.

  • Parents and some doctors have raised concerns about the potential harms of learning loss and reduced social connection masks have caused in kids during developmental years.
  • Others have said the data indicates it makes sense to loosen rules in schools. "There was and is a time and place for pandemic restrictions. But when they were put in, it was always with the understanding that they would be removed as soon as we can. And in this case, circumstances have changed," medical analyst Leana Wen told CNN.

The big picture: This is still a nation very much in flux and clear communication from the top throughout this pandemic has proved ... challenging.

  • "We've always said these decisions are going to have to be made at the local level," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing.
  • Hours later, however, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki was asked about the CDC's universal indoor masking recommendation in schools. "This is where we would advise any American to follow the CDC," she said.

The bottom line: We've been here before where case counts dropped and masks came off.

  • It would behoove local leaders to define clear metrics when we do unmask so their communities understand what future threshold might require masks to come back, if — and when — COVID throws another curveball, experts said.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 54 mins ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Team USA's Chloe Kim celebrates as she wins the snowboard women's halfpipe final run during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China, on Thursday morning local time. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

🏂 U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim makes history with second Olympic gold

⛸️ Nathan Chen wins men's figure skating Olympic gold for U.S.

◯‍◯‍◯‍◯‍◯ Legal issue delays Olympic team figure skating medal ceremony

📸 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 6 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. warns protest convoys could hit Super Bowl

Protesters block a highway to the Blue Water Bridge border crossing — a key trade artery to the U.S. — in Ontario, Canada, yesterday. Photo: Carlos Osorio/Reuters

A Department of Homeland Security bulletin warns law enforcement across the U.S. that a convoy of truckers protesting vaccine mandates, similar to protests in Canada, could begin soon in the U.S., CNN reports.

Driving the news: A DHS official told Yahoo News truckers could "follow the Canadian model and shut down Washington."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Haberman book: Flushed papers found clogging Trump WH toilet

Cover: Penguin Press

While President Trump was in office, staff in the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet — and believed the president had flushed pieces of paper, Maggie Haberman scoops in her forthcoming book, "Confidence Man."

Why it matters: The revelation by Haberman, whose coverage as a New York Times White House correspondent was followed obsessively by Trump, adds a vivid new dimension to his lapses in preserving government documents. Axios was provided an exclusive first look at some of her reporting.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow