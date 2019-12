By the numbers: Altogether, the U.S. spent $3.6 trillion last year on health care.

We spend far more than any other wealthy country, and we are no healthier for it.

Be smart: We don't spend so much because we go to the doctor more than people in other countries. It's because we pay much higher prices for the same services — for MRIs or a knee replacement or new drugs — and those costs keep going up.

Our actual health isn't great, either.

Americans' life expectancy has been declining for three straight years — the first time that's happened in decades.

That's largely a product of the opioid crisis, which has proven difficult to arrest, in part, because the U.S. spends its money on treating physical illnesses, rather than on prevention or mental-health treatment.

These colliding crises are why health care is so dominant in the 2020 debate — and why it will stay that way.

