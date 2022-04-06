Axios-Ipsos poll: How America feels about baseball
Coming out of the MLB lockout, Republicans are more likely to side with the owners, while Democrats are more likely to support rule changes, according to a new Axios-Ipsos survey.
By the numbers: A majority of Americans surveyed (56%) describe themselves as MLB fans, but their opinions about the state of the league entering the 2022 season differ by political party.
- The lockout: Democrats are more likely to blame the owners (21%) than Republicans (14%), and nearly twice as many Democrats (16%) as Republicans (9%) think the owners got a better deal.
- Rule changes: More Democrats (57%) than Republicans (45%) support expanding the playoffs, and more Democrats (54%) than Republicans (41%) support the universal DH.
- Minimum salary: Democrats are far more likely (49%) than Republicans (29%) to support the minimum salary increase from $570,500 to $700,000.
State of play: The pandemic is waning, but not over, and a majority of Americans (55%) support proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend games. However, as with the numbers above, there's a partisan divide.
- 77% of Democrats, but just 27% of Republicans, support the fan requirements outlined above.
- 80% of Democrats, but just 33% of Republicans, support a player vaccine mandate.
The big picture: Politics aside, the lockout's will-they, won't-they drama had at least one positive effect: Fans are pumped for baseball — 67% of "big fans" said they're more excited for this season compared to last season.