AMC Entertainment's meme stock test

Kate Marino
Kate Marino, author of Markets

Photo: Valerie Macon/Getty Images

AMC Entertainment’s apes helped provide a lifeline — more than $1 billion in equity issuance — that’s kept the movie theater operator out of bankruptcy.

The big question: Whether that help extends to the debt market.

Why it matters: CEO Adam Aron’s new year’s resolution is to replace billions in high-interest rate debt with something cheaper — an effort that could provide a litmus test for the limits of the meme stock mob’s power to rescue companies.

  • Any attempt to tap the debt market to refinance this year may serve as a dry run for AMC's more existential need to refinance billions coming due a few years down the road.

Be smart: Most high-yield bonds and all leveraged loans — the markets where highly indebted corporates like AMC borrow money — are not available to the retail investors that powered the meme stock mania. That means it’s mainly just institutional investors who buy the debt.

State of play: While meme stock prices are divorced from fundamentals, we haven't (yet) seen an equivalent phenomenon in the debt market.

  • Unlike stock, buying debt at its face value offers no upside. Those debt investors just want confidence the company can pay its coupons for however many years the bond is outstanding, and then have the wherewithal to repay the money at the end.

Between the lines: Pandemic-hit businesses like cruises and airlines have tapped the debt market fervently over the past year. But many of these companies don’t sit in industries battling collective decline the way movie theaters are fighting off streaming. And they have valuable physical assets, whereas there's uncertain demand for big-box retail spaces like movie theaters.

  • Importantly, AMC also has lower credit ratings from agencies like S&P Global and Moody’s — which many investor mandates are tied to.

The bottom line: Aron is aware of the limitations of meme stock status — his tweets' pleading tone acknowledge as much.

Go deeper: Meme stock traders' next chapter

Go deeper

Matt Phillips
43 mins ago - Economy & Business

Putin's (natural) gaslighting of Europe

Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images

European natural gas prices continue to go nuts, as the market has become a theater in the growing conflict between Russia and the West.

Why it matters: Russia is increasingly seen as treating its energy assets as political tools, rather than mere sources of revenue, upending a market once driven largely by basic questions of supply and demand. For now, that geopolitical game of chess is squeezing the balance sheets of Europe's energy companies and ordinary consumers.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Noah Bressner
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden plans to back filibuster changes to pass voting rights bill

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden on Tuesday is expected to throw his support behind changing the Senate's filibuster rules in an effort to pass voting rights legislation, according to a White House official.

Driving the news: In a major speech at Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College in Atlanta, Biden plans to say that the "next few days, when these bills come to a vote, will mark a turning point in this nation."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller, author of What's Next
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Your Tesla could drive like a jerk

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Tesla's latest assisted-driving software lets car owners decide how aggressively they want their car to behave in traffic — even to the point of bending rules.

What's happening: The latest release of Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) beta software lets owners choose among three driving profiles — Chill, Average or Assertive — that dictate how the car will behave in different scenarios, The Verge reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow