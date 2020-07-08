4 hours ago - Economy & Business

AMC Entertainment closes in on deal to avoid bankruptcy

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Annelise Capossela/Axios

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is nearing a restructuring deal that would let it avoid bankruptcy, per the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: AMC is the country's largest cinema chain, last year serving more than 250 million U.S. attendees, but its screens have been dark since the pandemic began.

  • More movies: AMC and other theater owners yesterday sued New Jersey's governor for blocking them from reopening. In Canada, Cineplex said it plans to raise C$275 million in new debt, as it continues a legal battle over its failed takeover by Cineworld.

The bottom line: "The proposed deal would require bondholders [including Apollo Global Management] to provide a $200 million senior loan and to swap their unsecured claims at a discount for new, second-lien debt, people familiar with the matter said. Private equity firm Silver Lake, which has a representative on the company's board and owns $600 million of convertible bonds, would swap for first-lien debt." — Alexander Gladstone, WSJ

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 11,892,382 — Total deaths: 545,485 — Total recoveries — 6,488,079Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,016,515 — Total deaths: 131,666 — Total recoveries: 936,476 — Total tested: 36,878,106Map.
  3. Public health: Deaths are rising in hotspots — Déjà vu sets in as testing issues rise and PPE dwindles.
  4. Travel: United warns employees it may furlough 45% of U.S. workforce How the pandemic changed mobility habits, by state.
  5. Education: New York City schools will not fully reopen in fallHarvard and MIT sue Trump administration over rule barring foreign students from online classes.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: A misinformation "infodemic" is here.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
1 hour ago - World

The tangled web of Russia's Taliban support

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The alleged Russian campaign to pay the Taliban bounty for U.S. troops' lives represents "a huge escalation" of Russian activities in Afghanistan, but suspected Russian support of the Taliban goes all the way back to the Obama administration, former U.S. intelligence officials told Axios.

The big picture: The bounty scheme, spearheaded by the Russian military intelligence agency commonly known as the GRU, is laid out in information gathered by U.S. intelligence agencies — including intercepts of banking transfer data — and reported in a series of exclusives by the New York Times.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Vindman to retire from military after "retaliation" from Trump impeachment

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who served as a key witness in President Trump's impeachment trial, announced Wednesday that he has moved to retire from the military after 21 years of service amid fears that he will "forever be limited" due to political backlash over his testimony.

The big picture: The president fired Vindman in February as the leading Ukraine expert on the National Security Council for being "insubordinate," but top military leaders including Secretary of Defense Mark Esper claim Vindman had not been politically targeted.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow