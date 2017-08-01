 Amazon's eating the media, too - Axios
Featured

Amazon's eating the media, too

Rebecca Zisser / Axios

Amazon is moving into every sector from groceries to health care, but it's clear that dominating the media business is also a priority.
Why it matters: Not only is Amazon competing against digital media companies for ad revenue — they're challenging Hollywood studios for box office dominance, gobbling video distribution deals from cable companies, and launching social media and messaging networks to compete with the other major tech platforms. And their strategic investments to make money in these areas show no sign of slowing down.
Sector-by-sector breakdown ... words
Here's sector by sector breakdown of where Amazon is moving into the media business. A few highlights:
  • Amazon is reportedly working on not one, but two social media networks: Spark, a shopping social network, will rival Pinterest's social commerce network and Anytime, a standalone messaging app, which could rival WeChat, Facebook and Snapchat.
  • Advertising revenue is skyrocketing: Amazon made nearly $1.4 billion in advertising revenue last year — more than Snapchat, Yelp or Pandora. Per eMarketer, it's slated to grow its ad business by another 30% this year to $1.8 billion. On its Q2 earnings call, Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said there's an accelerated growth in hiring for Amazon's ad sales and web services teams.
  • Amazon is becoming content king: It poured $4.5 billion into content this year, including $12 million on Sundance to beat out studios for Oscar-winning and Emmy-nominated content.
  • It's dominating voice and starting to eat at search: Amazon's Echo dominates the digital voice assistant market with 70.6% of users using Echo over other devices, according to eMarketer. Reports surfaced last week that Amazon quietly acquired a data startup in May to boost Alexa search. The company has been beefing up its search presence to take on Google and Microsoft.
  • Prime is the new hot video and live destination: Prime is becoming a key destination for video distribution, as cable subscriptions dwindle and Prime subscriptions rise. It's landing major live-streaming deals (like a $50 million Thursday night streaming deal with the NFL) and is offering resources, and in some cases money, to video publishers to distribute video. They've successfully landed content deals with publishers across the globe, including a big deal announced yesterday with Indian superstar Salman Khan.

Could Amazon be the next ESPN? BTIG Media Analyst Rich Greenfield tells Axios: "Think about 2021 when the NFL's Monday Night Football contract expires. I don't think there's anyone who doesn't believe anymore that Amazon Prime in the U.S. won't have more subscribers than ESPN." (Amazon Prime currently has 79 million U.S. subscribers while ESPN has 88 million.) "So if Amazon wants Monday Night Football, it's theirs for the taking."

1 fun thing for our agency readers: AdWeek reports that Amazon has put its $1 billion global media business under review. IPG Mediabrands' Initiative and MEC currently own the buying, but those contracts could be up for grabs.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

5 tests for new WH Chief of Staff John Kelly

Steven Senne / AP

Booting Mooch was the easy part — hardly a fair fight for a four-star general.

Kelly is an almost perfect lab test of whether a Trump White House can be functional. He has all the ingredients to succeed: He's been granted unprecedented authority (for Trump), he's revered by all internally and has no dog in the factional wars in the West Wing. If he fails, we'll know this White House is truly ungovernable.

Here are five factors that'll help determine how the history books (and imagine how many there'll be!) treat White House Chief of Staff John Kelly:

Keep reading ... words
  1. Can he attract hefty new talent? (And how long can he keep the few gems that he has?) One of the corners this White House has painted itself into is the inability to get sane, successful, proficient Republicans to join the Trump show, either to fill vacant slots or as replacements in the coming wave of departures (which happens after Year 1, regardless of who is president).
  2. Can he engineer a big Hill win? Kelly is experienced in working the Senate from his days as the Marine Corps commandant's legislative assistant (2004-07), and he 's going to find extreme unhappiness with this White House's approach to policy, messaging, strategy and tactics.
  3. Can he shield POTUS from Mueller? We're going to have document and interview requests, perhaps pleas of the Fifth by people close to Trump. The special counsel has a rich new vein to exploit with today's WashPost front-pager (denied by Trump's legal team): "Flying home from Germany on July 8 aboard Air Force One, Trump personally dictated a statement in which Trump Jr. said that he and the Russian lawyer had 'primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children.'"
  4. Can he mobilize this thinly staffed, inexperienced administration for a genuine crisis? The fact that there hasn't been a transcendent national security event, at home or aboard, is a miracle that can't last. With the military provocation by North Korea and the diplomatic aggression by Russia, he may get his chance quickly.
  5. Can he restrain President Trump from petty tussles, pointless tweets and random self-indulgences? Kelly has certainly marked his territory. But Trump is the ultimate boss. And as we've been telling you for a year: If there's one guy who's not changing, it's the 70-year-old billionaire with his name on the building.

Be smart: People in the room tell me that Kelly's first test will be when something bad happens and POTUS wants to react, when he'd be better off holding his fire.

Keeper quote ... An eternal Trump truth, tweeted post-Mooch by Maggie Haberman: "There are two types of non-family members in Trumpworld. Permanents & instruments. Sometimes instruments mistakenly think they're permanents."

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

The quickest exits from Trump's administration

Anthony Scaramucci was removed as Communications Director Monday after just 10 days. Here are all the administration officials he followed out the door, in order of shortest to longest tenure.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Venezuelan opposition leaders detained after Maduro 'power grab'

Ariana Cubillos / AP

Two prominent Venezuelan opposition leaders were "dragged from their homes" early this morning by intelligence agents following an election Sunday that was criticized as a power grab by President Nicolas Maduro, the Telegraph reports.

The opposition, which boycotted Sunday's vote, claimed leaders Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma had been "kidnapped." Lopez's wife said "Maduro is responsible if anything happens to him." Both men had already been under house arrest and, per the Telegraph, this "appears to herald the beginning of the crackdown on opposition 'terrorists' that Maduro had vowed would follow the constituent assembly vote."
Yesterday, the U.S. personally sanctioned Maduro, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying the election had confirmed his status as a "dictator."
Why it matters: Venezuela is a powder keg, with violent clashes between government and protestors and the economy in shambles, and a new constitution expected to consolidate Maduro's power. Moves like this can only escalate a dangerous situation.
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Map: Who loses if Trump cuts off health insurer payments

Data: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; Map: Lazaro Gamio / Axios
We could get a decision from Trump today on whether the administration will keep paying insurers for their cost-sharing reduction subsidies to low-income people. A few things to keep in mind if he stops the payments:
Keep reading ... words
  • Insurers have to keep providing the subsidies anyway — they just won't be reimbursed. That's why they'd respond by raising premiums for next year by as much as another 20%.
  • In Iowa, Medica — the last ACA insurer standing — says it would raise its premiums another 12% to 20% for next year if the payments end, per the Des Moines Register.
  • About 5.9 million people get the subsidies — about 57% of everyone who's enrolled in ACA private insurance coverage, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
  • They're heavily concentrated in red states, and especially in the south, as you can see from this map by our visuals editor, Lazaro Gamio. (We ran this map back in April, and now that the payments are under threat again, we thought it was time for an encore.)
  • The move would end up costing the federal government more money, rather than saving money, because the ACA tax credits would adjust to cover the higher premiums. The Kaiser Family Foundation predicts a net increase of $2.3 billion in federal costs next year.
  • But anyone who doesn't qualify for the tax credits would have to eat the extra costs.
  • The White House will point out, correctly, that Congress didn't fund the payments and that it could end the uncertainty at any time by doing so.
  • Now that the repeal bill — which would have funded the payments for two years — has collapsed, most Republicans won't want to provide the funding on its own. But some are reluctantly acknowledging they may have no choice. "I think we're going to have to do that," Senate Finance Committee chairman Orrin Hatch told Reuters.
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Why women get to No. 2 but are still rarely named CEO

Lazaro Gamio / Axios

Only about 6% of the Fortune 500 are led by women CEOs, and a persistent question — a half-century after the stirrings of the modern women's movement — is why there are not more. Stubborn barriers impede the way even when when men in positions of power genuinely think they want to promote women to the top, per the NYT's Susan Chira.

Worth reading to the end: In a long piece, Chira notably interviews only women either one step removed from the top, at No. 2, or who actually reached the pinnacle of their organization, including some of America's most powerful businesswomen. The approach eliminates "a lot of the noise surrounding why aren't there more women at the top. Because they are already at the top. It's not that they supposedly weren't ambitious," says Jody Miller, the CEO of Business Talent Group, speaking to Axios.
Keep reading ... words

Among Chira's reveals:

    • After a woman reaches the C-suite, "the next rungs of the ladder depend ... on prevailing in an environment where everyone is competing for a chance at the top job," a rough-and-tumble game at which males don't care much about who gets bruised. Male rivals will attack women executives, because, unlike other men, they often don't kick back.
    • Ellen Kullman, the former CEO of DuPont, says, "We are never taught to fight for ourselves. I think we tend to be brought up thinking that life's fair, that you thrive and deliver, and the rest will take care of itself. It actually does work for most of your career. It doesn't work for that last couple of steps."
    • Ultimately the dynamic is power, not gender: "When you are talking about a job as coveted and hard to get as CEO, the dynamics of power are as important as anything," Miller tells Axios.

Many of the findings do not seem much changed from decades ago, among them:

    • "Women are often seen as dependable, less often as visionary."
    • "Men remain threatened by assertive women."
    • "Some women get discouraged and drop out along the way. And many are disproportionately penalized for stumbles."

The gladiator ring: Recruiter Julie Daum says, "Ultimately at the top of an organization there are fewer and fewer spots, and if you can eliminate an entire class of people, it makes it easier." And Sally Blount, dean at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, says, "I used to love the word 'gravitas.' I now think it's male code for 'not like us' at the highest levels."

Chira writes, "Many men ... sincerely believe they want women to advance," but then erect barriers preventing that outcome:

  • Some of the women "describe a culture in which men sometimes feel hesitant to give women honest but harsh feedback, which can be necessary for them to ascend, because they fear women may react emotionally."
  • Dina Dublon, former CFO at JPMorgan Chase, "said male colleagues sometimes told her they were reluctant to have dinner or drinks with female subordinates — important bonding activities in the corporate world — because it might be seen as flirtatious."
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Trumpworld hails the new chief

Evan Vucci / AP

  1. There's no question about who is in charge. New White House Chief of Staff John Kelly overrides all factions. Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Steve Bannon are all making a show of deference.
  2. Big unknown on who will be comms director. Some names being discussed internally — Kellyanne Conway, Jason Miller, and several people in senior positions at major interest groups or P.R. firms. (From what I can gather, this is all early, informal, at the list-gathering stage. Kelly will have ultimate say.)
  3. Kelly's job is not to tame Trump or stop him from tweeting; nobody can do that. It's to manage the staff and get the staff working together and serving POTUS better, rather than looking out for their own interests and scurrying to their corners and guarding their own reputations every time the President does something outrageous.
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Pro-Trump media is getting harder to ignore

Mike Cernovich. Photo: Susan Walsh / AP

Before the tweet left President Trump's fingers, alt-right digital media personality Mike Cernovich had already reported to his 323,000 followers that Reince Priebus was being replaced as chief of staff:

Keep reading ... words

Earlier in the week, Roger Stone, on InfoWars, claimed that John Kelly was under consideration for Priebus's job — two days before the New York Times reported it.

A week prior, Cernovich reported that Priebus was planting hit pieces on new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Days later, Scaramucci went on a vulgar rant claiming Priebus was the source of leaks in an interview with the New Yorker.

This isn't a brand new phenomenon either. In April, Cernovich tweeted: "Breaking news! Possible air strikes by the U.S. in Syria tonight" on the evening that Trump ordered missile strikes against the Syrian regime. Earlier in April, he beat Bloomberg to the story that former National Security Advisor Susan Rice requested the identities of Trump associates included in "incidental" intelligence surveillance.

In February, controversial internet personality Chuck Johnson claimed on GotNews.com that White House deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh was responsible for leaks to the press. Walsh was ousted the following month, and Breitbart reported that the Johnson story triggered her departure.

The flip side: Cernovich spearheaded the 'Pizzagate' conspiracy theory and claimed that Hillary Clinton had Parkinson's. InfoWars founder Alex Jones claimed that 9/11 and the Sandy Hook shooting were inside jobs and that President Obama was the "the global head of Al-Qaeda." Johnson claims that Obama is gay and incorrectly identified the anonymous woman at the center of Rolling Stone's retracted campus rape story.

Why it matters: These publishers now appear to have White House access. The fake stories make it hard to spot the true news, but for others, the true news gives credibility to the misinformation.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Companies brace for European privacy rules

AP

U.S. companies are largely unprepared for what's about to hit them when sweeping new EU data law take effect next year. The regulation — the General Data Protection Regulation (or GDPR) — is intended to give users more control of how their personal data is used and streamline data processes across the EU. Companies that fail to comply with the complex law will face steep fines of up to 4% of their global annual revenue.

Why it matters: Europe has by far taken the most aggressive regulatory stance on protecting consumer privacy and will in many ways be a litmus test for regulating the currency of the data economy. It impacts a huge number of businesses from advertisers to e-commerce platforms whose data flows through EU countries. That means everyone from Google to your neighbor who sells shoes on eBay could be affected.

Keep reading ... words

Compliance challenge: Firms in all sectors are dealing with more data than ever before, so managing it requires more resources. Experts tell Axios that complying with the law is a daunting and expensive task for many companies. Niche legal firms are cropping up to help companies deal with it.

"People aren't fully ready for managing this," said Hilary Wadell, general counsel and chief of data governance at TrustArc. "A lot of organizations are still trying to wrap their arms around appropriate data governance and to understand the types of data they have and how it is used." According a recent TrustArc survey, 61% of organizations haven't even begun implementation.

Tech watch: Companies in all sectors will have to comply, but tech companies in particular will have steep climbs. "Were going to see innovative things from Google and Facebook in terms of how they deal with it," says David Hausknecht, VP at ASG technologies. On its Q2 earnings call, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg told investors that when they look at regulatory issues, including GDPR, they make sure those regulators understand how Facebook contributes to economic growth in their countries.

The EU perspective: Wojciech Wiewlorowski, Assistant Supervisor for the European Data Protection Supervisor in Brussels, stressed that the regulation won't slow down innovation or the flow of data. Rather, it's a necessary step to deal with the explosion of the data economy in a "civilized" way — similar to how society had to impose rules on automobile traffic.

"The road code [was] created in order to facilitate the way that we transport things and transport people," he said on a call discussing the GDPR implementation. "But, of course, in some ways it limits the way that we try to invent solutions. This is the kind of price we pay for a civilized way for the flow of personal data in the world."

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Tom Price's unprecedented predicament

Lazaro Gamio / Axios

It's hard to think of another Cabinet secretary in recent memory who's been as hostile to part of his duties as Health and Human Services secretary Tom Price is to overseeing the Affordable Care Act.

  • Most new administration come in with some reservations about their predecessors' policy decisions and aims to nudge things in a new direction — but that's hardly the same thing as producing P.R. materials attacking a law you're supposed to be implementing, and reportedly using money set aside to promote that program.
  • "If you believe in the rule of law, then those reservations notwithstanding, the executive branch has a duty to execute the laws," said William Galston, who served in the early days of the Clinton administration and now chairs the governance studies program at the Brookings Institution.
Keep reading ... words

Price has been one of the administration's loudest critics of the ACA, and HHS has disparaged the law even in updates about its progress. But it's still up to HHS and the IRS to carry out the ACA's most significant provisions.

For context:

  • Democrats never loved Medicare Advantage, the partially privatized program created under the George W. Bush administration, and didn't love the structure of Medicare's prescription-drug benefit, either.
  • But when President Obama came into office, his administration carried out those programs relatively normally. It tried to cut Medicare Advantage payments a few times, but it didn't run ads or put top officials on TV trying to discourage enrollment. The parts of the drug benefit it didn't like were changed in the ACA.
  • The closest parallel, Galston said, would be the tug-of-war between administrations at the Environmental Protection Agency, which has been sued in the past for refusing to carry out responsibilities it had been tasked with. If Price goes that far, he also could face the threat of legal action.

Yes, but: "This is an unusual case," said Mark McClellan, who oversaw Medicare, Medicaid and the FDA during the Bush administration, citing the problems the ACA has experienced on the ground — even with the Obama administration's aggressive effort to make it work as well as possible.

"This has been a little bit more fragile," he said. "To me what seems likely is markets continuing to limp along in some states unless administration decides to do something much more active" to disrupt those markets.


Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Report: Trump involvement in statement on son carries legal risks

Donald Trump Jr. is interviewed by Sean Hannity on Fox News in New York yesterday (AP's Richard Drew)

The Washington Post reports tonight that President Trump's involvement in writing the statement on his son Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russians carries legal risks.

  • Trump was responsible for the statement saying the meeting was about adoption, which later proved to be false, the Post reports: "Flying home from Germany on July 8 aboard Air Force One, Trump personally dictated a statement in which Trump Jr. said he and the Russian lawyer had 'primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children' when they met in June 2016, according to multiple people with knowledge of the deliberations."
  • Flashback: Jay Sekulow, a member of Trump's legal team, on Meet the Press on July 16, "The president did not draft the response...I can't say whether the president was told the statement was going to be coming."
  • Sekulow today: "Apart from being of no consequence, the characterizations are misinformed, inaccurate, and not pertinent."

Why this matters: The President's personal involvement in drafting the misleading statement has raised a concern among his advisers, according to the Post, that he is "needlessly vulnerable to allegations of a coverup."

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Reddit raises $200 million, reaching $1.8 billion valuation

Online discussion site Reddit has nabbed its largest funding round ever, raising $200 million from a group of Silicon Valley heavyweights including Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, as well as individual investors like Y Combinator's Sam Altman, who sits on Reddit's board. and a few other investment and mutual funds. CEO Steve Huffman told Recode that the additional cash will go towards internal product and business efforts, including a homepage redesign, a more mobile-friendly design and a push into user-generated video.

Why it matters: Reddit has grown its audience steadily over the past three years, despite a leadership shakeup in 2014 and a few complicated moments surrounding free speech and alt-right groups on the platform. The new investment shows investors believe Reddit can continue to grow despite these setbacks.


Data: comScore; Chart: Chris Canipe / Axios

Keep reading ... words

But where's the exit?: Axios' Dan Primack notes that a big question remains as to how these investors ever get out. Huffman says liquidity could lead to many paths, but it's unclear the type of investor that would want to eventually buy Reddit. Huffman suggests an IPO as a possibility But while Reddit has grown its traffic steadily over the past few years, the company hasn't scaled its monetization businesses to meet that bandwidth, and traders care even more about revenue than VCs.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Hatch: GOP senators "too divided" to reach health care deal

Rick Bowmer / AP

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch told Reuters Monday that senators are "too divided" right now to continue working on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, and said he plans to relay that message to the White House.

"There's just too much animosity and we're too divided on healthcare."
— Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT)

Hatch added that he still believes healthcare is a priority, but not a pressing one, and that Congress can always go back to it at a later date. "We need to move ahead on tax reform," he said.

Meanwhile, President Trump has been urging GOP senators to keep working on legislation that will overhaul the entire health care system. "Don't give up Republican senators, the world is watching: Repeal & Replace..." he tweeted Sunday.

Link copied to clipboard.

Trending

Axios in your Inbox

Latest Newsletters

Follow Axios