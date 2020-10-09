2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Amazon shows off its new Rivian electric delivery van

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Screenshot of Amazon video about its electric vans.

Amazon has taken the wraps off the first electric delivery van developed with the Rivian, the EV startup slated to begin mass producing vehicles for the e-commerce giant.

Why it matters: It shows that Amazon is moving to turn its pledge to be carbon neutral by 2040 into concrete steps and technology deployment.

  • Amazon says the new van will have a 150-mile range. They're also touting a suite of features, such as a camera system linked to an interior digital display that provides drivers a 360-degree view.
  • When it comes to electric vehicles, Amazon is also working with other providers, including plans to add over 1,800 battery-powered Mercedes-Benz vans in Europe this year.

What's next: Amazon, which is also a major investor in Rivian, plans to have 10,000 Rivian-built vehicles on the roads as early as 2022 and 100,000 by 2030. The first are expected on the roads next year.

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
9 mins ago - Economy & Business

Trucking into the hydrogen era

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

After years of unmet promises, hydrogen vehicles could finally be catching on. If so, it'll be a convoy of clean semi-trucks — not a bunch of quirky passenger cars — leading the way.

The big picture: We've been hearing about zero-emission, fuel-cell vehicles for decades as the answer to our worries about fossil fuels and climate change. But even now, the economic and practical challenges are still too difficult to overcome — except, perhaps, for commercial truck fleets.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Twitter will flag premature claims about who won the 2020 election

Photo: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Twitter said Friday it would be making a slew of significant new product and enforcement changes to help clamp down on misinformation leading up to the election.

Why it matters: It's the most aggressive set of changes that Twitter has rolled out to date to curb election-related misinformation on its platform.

Jonathan SwanAlayna Treene
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell says stimulus "unlikely" before election despite Trump's desperation

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told a Kentucky event on Friday that a coronavirus stimulus deal is "unlikely in the next three weeks," per the Washington Post's Erica Werner.

Our thought bubble: Two sources close to Senate leadership said President Trump is desperate, has zero leverage to push them to support a bill crafted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and congressional Republicans aren’t inclined to wrap themselves any tighter to a sinking ship.

