Amazon shows off its new Rivian electric delivery van

Screenshot of Amazon video about its electric vans.
Amazon has taken the wraps off the first electric delivery van developed with the Rivian, the EV startup slated to begin mass producing vehicles for the e-commerce giant.
Why it matters: It shows that Amazon is moving to turn its pledge to be carbon neutral by 2040 into concrete steps and technology deployment.
- Amazon says the new van will have a 150-mile range. They're also touting a suite of features, such as a camera system linked to an interior digital display that provides drivers a 360-degree view.
- When it comes to electric vehicles, Amazon is also working with other providers, including plans to add over 1,800 battery-powered Mercedes-Benz vans in Europe this year.
What's next: Amazon, which is also a major investor in Rivian, plans to have 10,000 Rivian-built vehicles on the roads as early as 2022 and 100,000 by 2030. The first are expected on the roads next year.