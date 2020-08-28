37 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Amazon orders more than 1,800 new electric delivery vans

Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Amazon announced Friday it will add more than 1,800 battery-powered Mercedes-Benz vans in Europe this year, continuing its push toward electrification of its delivery fleet.

The big picture: Amazon is shipping more of its own products, relying less on major carriers, and the Mercedes purchase makes it clear the giant online retailer favors vehicles that will help remove greenhouse gases from its delivery fleet.

  • In 2019, Amazon announced The Climate Pledge to run a carbon neutral business by 2040.
  • Besides logging its largest electric vehicle order to date, Mercedes said it will also join the pledge.

Flashback: Last year, Amazon ordered 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from electric vehicle startup Rivian.

  • The first 10,000 Rivian vans are expected to start delivering Amazon packages in 2021 and all 100,000 vehicles will be on the road by 2030.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

FDA removes top spokesperson after 11 days on the job

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn. Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday ousted its top spokesperson, Emily Miller, after less than two weeks on the job, reports the New York Times.

Why it matters: Miller's removal comes amid disagreements over the FDA's communication strategy and controversy surrounding its emergency use authorization of convalescent blood plasma as a coronavirus treatment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
45 mins ago - Sports

NBA playoffs to resume after agreement on social justice initiatives

Photo: Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images

The NBA and its players' union agreed on Friday to resume the league's playoffs on Saturday after players refused to take the floor for a number of games this week in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

Why it matters: As part of the agreement, the league agreed to work with the players to work toward three initiatives focused around social justice, civic engagement and voting rights.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House committee launches contempt proceedings against Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Mike Segar/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The House Foreign Affairs Committee announced Friday that it will launch contempt proceedings against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his refusal to comply with a subpoena for records related to the State Department's involvement in attempts to link Joe Biden to corruption in Ukraine.

Why it matters: Democrats on the committee say that Pompeo gave similar documents to Senate Republicans, alleging he has undertaken a "transparently political misuse of Department resources" and shown "an unprecedented record of obstruction and defiance of the House’s constitutional oversight authority."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow