Amazon orders more than 1,800 new electric delivery vans

Amazon announced Friday it will add more than 1,800 battery-powered Mercedes-Benz vans in Europe this year, continuing its push toward electrification of its delivery fleet.

The big picture: Amazon is shipping more of its own products, relying less on major carriers, and the Mercedes purchase makes it clear the giant online retailer favors vehicles that will help remove greenhouse gases from its delivery fleet.

In 2019, Amazon announced The Climate Pledge to run a carbon neutral business by 2040.

Besides logging its largest electric vehicle order to date, Mercedes said it will also join the pledge.

Flashback: Last year, Amazon ordered 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from electric vehicle startup Rivian.