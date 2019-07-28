The big picture: Bolsonaro campaigned on opening up the Amazon to new economic ventures. Just 7 months into his presidency, he's keeping true on the promise, with the Brazilian part of the rainforest shedding 1,330 square miles of forest cover — 39% more than was lost during the same period last year, according to the Times. About 80% more forest cover was lost this June compared to 2018.

Bolsonaro has also cut the budget for Brazil's main environmental agency by 24%.

A New York Times analysis showed environmental enforcement measures like fines or seizures have fallen 20% in the first 6 months of the year compared to 2018.

The administration has hinted at the possibility of ending a $1.3 billion Amazon restoration fund, fueled in part by Germany and Norway. Bolsonaro has said that the "Amazon is ours, not yours," and insisted it should not be a concern to non-Brazilians.

Between the lines: Deforestation for the sake of economic growth had already been a marketable stance prior to Bolsonaro's leadership. Per the New York Times: "As the economy plunged into a recession in 2014, the country became more reliant on the agricultural commodities it produces — beef and soy, which are drivers of deforestation — and on the powerful rural lobby. Land clearing began to tick upward again."

Go deeper: Deforestation of Brazil's Amazon rainforest reaches decade high