Stories

Amazon eyes right to stream Premier League to draw U.K. subscribers

Amazon Prime showing the match live via the internet during the Premier League
Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Amazon saw a record number of new subscriptions in the United Kingdom on Dec. 3-4 after it live-streamed 10 top-flight Premier League matches on its Prime Video service, The Guardian reports.

Why it matters: Amazon said the two days set records for most new sign-ups since the company launched its Prime service in the U.K. in 2007. If the company decides to bid on the rights to livestream more matches, it could prove to be a serious challenge to digital platforms Sky and BT, The Guardian notes. Amazon has the resources to challenge and outbid both companies for Premier League rights.

Details: Amazon spent about $118 million on a three-year package of rights to see if streaming the matches will continue to bring in new subscribers before going all-in.

  • The package gives Amazon rights to stream nine matches on Dec. 26 and one match on Dec. 27, The Guardian explains.

The big picture: Amazon has been trying to expand its presence in the U.K. by investing in streaming more sporting events, such as the U.S. Open, The Guardian notes.

Go deeper: Fanatics is dominating the sports apparel market

Amazon