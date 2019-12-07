Amazon eyes right to stream Premier League to draw U.K. subscribers

Amazon saw a record number of new subscriptions in the United Kingdom on Dec. 3-4 after it live-streamed 10 top-flight Premier League matches on its Prime Video service, The Guardian reports.

Why it matters: Amazon said the two days set records for most new sign-ups since the company launched its Prime service in the U.K. in 2007. If the company decides to bid on the rights to livestream more matches, it could prove to be a serious challenge to digital platforms Sky and BT, The Guardian notes. Amazon has the resources to challenge and outbid both companies for Premier League rights.