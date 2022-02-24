If you’re like us, you might need to take a break from doom-scrolling with a few good tunes — in which case you’re more likely to listen to Amazon than Pandora.

Amazon Music is poised to surpass Pandora as the second most popular music app by total listeners, according to new data released by Insider Intelligence.

Nearly 53 million people will listen to Amazon Music at least once a month in 2022, compared with 49 million to Pandora.

But, but, but: Spotify maintained its lead by a long shot.