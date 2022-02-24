Sign up for our daily briefing

Amazon moves up in music streaming, but Spotify still rules

Nathan Bomey
Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
Expand chart
Data: Insider Intelligence, Feb 2020; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

If you’re like us, you might need to take a break from doom-scrolling with a few good tunes — in which case you’re more likely to listen to Amazon than Pandora.

  • Amazon Music is poised to surpass Pandora as the second most popular music app by total listeners, according to new data released by Insider Intelligence.
  • Nearly 53 million people will listen to Amazon Music at least once a month in 2022, compared with 49 million to Pandora.

But, but, but: Spotify maintained its lead by a long shot.

Axios
Updated 57 mins ago - World

Ukraine-Russia crisis dashboard

Ukrainian Military Forces servicemen block a road in the so-called government quarter in Kyiv on February 24, 2022. Photo: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images

The latest:
Dave Lawler
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Many Russians aren't buying the war Putin is selling

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Vladimir Putin has launched an unprovoked ground war in a neighboring country after only the most perfunctory attempt to convince his own people, and with no groundswell of support behind him.

Why it matters: That’s a dangerous proposition for any leader, even an autocrat as entrenched as Putin. But while some experts believe high casualties or sanctions-induced economic distress could destabilize Putin’s regime, others contend that a quick victory would solidify his historic legacy in many Russians’ eyes.

Torey Van Oot, author of Twin Cities
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

3 ex-officers convicted in federal civil rights trial over George Floyd's killing

A mural of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

A jury on Thursday convicted three former Minneapolis Police Department officers on federal civil rights charges in connection with George Floyd's murder, per the AP.

State of play: The jury, which deliberated for two days, found the officers guilty on all charges and agreed that their actions did result in Floyd's death.

