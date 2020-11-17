Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Amazon launches online pharmacy, prescription delivery service

Photo: ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon launched Amazon Pharmacy on Tuesday, which will allow U.S. customers to order prescription medications without leaving their homes.

Why it matters via Axios' Dan Primack: With the pharmaceutical business going digital, this could create a major challenge for companies like CVS and Walgreens, whose stocks stumbled this morning after Amazon's announcement.

  • Amazon's jump into the pharmaceutical business, along with its involvement in grocery shopping, could make shoppers replace their shopping needs using Amazon alone, which could potentially affect retailers who also provide pharmacy services, like Walmart and Target.

The big picture: The launch comes as Americans continue to rely on getting medications mailed amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to CNBC, this could become a permanent shift.

Worth noting: We could have seen this coming when Amazon bought mail-order pharmacy startup PillPack in 2018.

  • Amazon said PillPack will continue to serve customers after Amazon Pharmacy launches since it is designed to serve those who take multiple prescriptions for chronic conditions.

Details: Amazon said that most insurance is accepted, but Amazon Prime members can access savings on medications even without insurance.

  • Customers can add their insurance information, manage prescriptions, and choose payment options before checking out, with Prime members receiving unlimited free delivery.
  • Doctors can send prescriptions directly to Amazon Pharmacy for fulfilment.

Marisa FernandezMaria Arias
Updated 12 hours ago - Health

The states where face coverings are mandatory

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Iowa on Monday became the latest state to implement a mask mandate to fight COVID-19, amid a steep spike in cases across the country.

The big picture: States are reintroducing mitigation efforts like closing businesses and advising people to stay home as the U.S. averages the most daily cases of any point in the pandemic.

Dave Lawler, author of World
15 hours ago - World

Rich countries are taking the vaccine fast lane. Others could wait years

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The vaccine breakthroughs from Pfizer and Moderna are incredible news, for a small sliver of the world.

The big picture: Wealthy countries like the U.S. have secured their access to those vaccines and others and are increasingly confident they'll begin mass vaccination this spring. But according to research from Duke University's Global Health Institute, there likely won't be enough doses to cover the entire global population until 2024.

Marisa Fernandez
17 hours ago - Health

Moderna, Pfizer vaccines provide new hope as COVID-19 spreads rapidly

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Moderna has joined Pfizer in approaching the vaccine finish line, with a vaccine candidate the company says was 94.5% effective at preventing infection. Pfizer's candidate, announced last week, was over 90%.

Why it matters: There could be two U.S. vaccines in distribution before the New Year. This is a reason for Americans to buckle down for one last stretch to help save lives.

