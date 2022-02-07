Sign up for our daily briefing

Amazon raises base salary cap to $350,000 for corporate, tech workers

Ivana Saric

Photo: Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Amazon will raise its maximum base pay for corporate and tech workers to $350,000 from $160,000, Geekwire reports.

Why it matters: The move is intended to bring Amazon in line with competitors like Google, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft, and to help ensure the company retains employees and recruits top talent.

  • The war for tech talent has seen average tech salaries exceeding six figures for the first time last year, according to a recent study by jobs platform Dice.

What they're saying: “This past year has seen a particularly competitive labor market and in doing a thorough analysis of various options, weighing the economics of our business and the need to remain competitive for attracting and retaining top talent, we decided to make meaningfully bigger increases to our compensation levels than we do in a typical year,” Amazon wrote in an internal memo to employees obtained by Geekwire.

  • The company said it plans to increase "overall compensation ranges for most jobs globally, and the increases are much more considerable than we’ve done in the past.”
  • The company said changes to base pay caps and compensation ranges will "affect every employee differently."

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
58 mins ago - Sports

Sin City is officially a sports town

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Las Vegas made history this weekend, becoming the first city to ever host two All-Star Games at the same time.

The big picture: For decades, Vegas was as attractive to gamblers as it was unattractive to sports leagues. But as sports betting becomes legal state by state, leagues are embracing the city they once shunned.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Pharmacies feel stiffed on pill payments — Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage — U.S. death toll hits 900,000.
  2. Vaccines: The kids' vaccine dilemma — Pfizer asks FDA to authorize vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Delaware to end to mask mandates for schools, indoor settings — New Jersey governor to end school mask mandate — Virginia judge temporarily blocks Youngkin's mask-optional order for schools.
  4. World: Australia to reopen to double-vaccinated travelers — Protests against restrictions spread across Canada — 3 European countries ending restrictions.
  5. Variant tracker
Axios
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Chris Christie: Trump incited Jan. 6 riot to "intimidate Mike Pence"

Donald Trump and Chris Christie in 2017. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump incited the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 "to intimidate" former Vice President Mike Pence into overturning the 2020 election, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday.

What he's saying: "January 6 was a riot that was incited by Donald Trump in an effort to intimidate Mike Pence and the Congress into doing exactly what he said in his own words last week — overturn the election," he told Hewitt.

