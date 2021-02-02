Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO

Photo: MANDEL NGAN/Contributor via Getty Images

Amazon announced on Tuesday that founder Jeff Bezos will step down as CEO in the third quarter of this year and transition to executive chair of the company's board.

The big picture: He will be replaced by Amazon Web Services chief Andy Jassy, who heads the booming cloud business division.

Why it matters, via Axios' Sara Fischer: Jassy's promotion shows how important Amazon's booming cloud business has become.

What he's saying: "Amazon is what it is because of invention. We do crazy things together and then make them normal," Bezos said in a statement. "If you do it right, a few years after a surprising invention, the new thing has become normal.

  • "People yawn. That yawn is the greatest compliment an inventor can receive ... Right now I see Amazon at its most inventive ever, making it an optimal time for this transition."

By the numbers: Amazon also announced net sales increasing to $125.6 billion in the fourth quarter, compared to $84.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, and net sales in 2020 increased to $386.1 billion compared to $280.5 billion in 2019.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Felix Salmon: The role of executive chairman is designed to give the holder power without accountability. Don’t expect Bezos to step back from Amazon when it comes to anything strategically important.

Between the lines: Bezos has spent an increasing share of his time and money on non-Amazon pursuits in recent years, including philanthropy, his private space firm Blue Origin and The Washington Post, which he bought in 2013, Axios' Kyle Daly writes.

  • In an email to employees, he said that as executive chair he will "stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives but also have the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions."

Yes, but: Amazon is mired in regulatory battles around the word, with governments increasingly skeptical about its size and power, and a Democratic-controlled Congress seized to act.

  • Earlier Tuesday, Amazon was fined $62 million for allegedly stiffing delivery drivers.

Go deeper

Ashley Gold
7 hours ago - Technology

Amazon to pay $62M to settle claims it lifted delivery driver tips

Photo: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Amazon will pay more than $61.7 million to settle charges from the Federal Trade Commission that it did not pay drivers in the Amazon Flex delivery service their full share of tips over a two and a half year period.

The big picture: Amazon faces a rising chorus of accusations that it underpays and overworks its warehouse workers and delivery drivers.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Miriam Kramer, author of Space
12 hours ago - Science

Billionaire battles are shaping our future in space

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Amazon and SpaceX's scuffle about satellites shows how competitions between companies today are shaping humanity's future in space.

Why it matters: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are influencing the push for humans to settle the solar system — from a city on Mars to large space stations in orbit.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer A. Kingson
59 mins ago - Economy & Business

Payment wearables are getting a boost from the pandemic

Swiping in to the New York City transit system using a payment bracelet. Photo courtesy of Purewrist.

Bracelets, rings, key fobs and watches that double as credit or debit cards are enjoying a burst of popularity as COVID-wary consumers gravitate toward contactless payments.

Where it stands: While people have grown accustomed to waving their phones — or smart watches or Fitbits — in front of payment terminals, the next generation of wearables will likely be cheaper and/or more fashionable.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow