Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Photo: Ronny Hartmann/picture alliance via Getty Images
Amazon has hired an average of 1,400 new employees per day since the beginning of the year, the New York Times reports.
By the numbers: The tech giant added 427,300 employees between January and October, bringing its total workforce to 1.2 million globally, up more than 50% year-over-year.
- Since July, Amazon has hired nearly 2,800 employees a day, per the NYT.
- These numbers do not include the temporary 100,000 holiday workers nor the 500,000 contract delivery drivers.
The big picture: Amazon has benefitted from the pandemic as consumers shift their spending online.
- The company's revenue grew 37% from last year's. Despite an estimated $2.5 billion in COVID-related costs, its profits reaching $6.3 billion.
- Amazon said the costs cover onboarding new hires, social distancing, extended breaks, cleaning, supplies and testing.