Amazon has hired an average of 1,400 new employees per day since the beginning of the year, the New York Times reports.

By the numbers: The tech giant added 427,300 employees between January and October, bringing its total workforce to 1.2 million globally, up more than 50% year-over-year.

Since July, Amazon has hired nearly 2,800 employees a day, per the NYT.

These numbers do not include the temporary 100,000 holiday workers nor the 500,000 contract delivery drivers.

The big picture: Amazon has benefitted from the pandemic as consumers shift their spending online.