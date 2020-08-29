1 hour ago - Technology

Amazon's new Halo health wearable device will be able to track your emotional tone

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

Amazon's Halo wearable, with Tone feature enabled on a smartphone. Photo courtesy of Amazon.

Amazon's new Halo health wearable device will track your physical activity, your sleep patterns — and, by listening to your voice, your emotional tone.

Why it matters: The device's tone-tracking service raises questions about user privacy, but it's also part of a growing industry that employs AI and voice-recognition to analyze the emotional affect in a human voice.

How it works: In many ways, the $99.99 Halo is a standard wearable, tracking a user's health with the help of an accompanying smartphone app.

  • What sets it apart is a small mic on the band that can record snippets of your voice, which is analyzed using machine-learning to take into account pitch, intensity, tempo and rhythm.
  • Those bits of speech are timestamped and identified with labels like "content" or "hesitant," as well as measured for "positivity" and "energy level."

Not surprisingly, the idea of a device from one of the biggest tech companies analyzing the emotional tone of a user's voice raised "Black Mirror" comparisons.

Yes, but: Users have to opt in to the tone feature, and Amazon emphasized that speech samples are recorded locally on the phone — not shared on the cloud — and are automatically deleted after processing so that no one can listen to them.Still, what's known as "sentiment analysis" is increasingly being used by businesses in voice communication, often to help sales agents interact with customers — a need that has grown as agents carry out their work remotely during the pandemic.

  • But even some of those in the field caution that machines lag behind humans when it comes to interpreting emotion. "It's natural for people to be empathetic," says Zayd Enam, the co-founder of Cresta, an AI startup that coaches sales agents in real time. "Our goal is to give agents the answers so they can focus on the human component."

The bottom line: It's still best to let human beings — not machines — police your tone.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
Updated 3 hours ago - Technology

Elon Musk's Neuralink wants to read your brain

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Elon Musk gave the world a progress update on his brain-machine interface startup Neuralink on Friday, showcasing a small implant that can read and transmit the neural activity of a pig.

Why it matters: The Neuralink implant still has yet to be tested in human beings, but it's part of a wave of brain-machine interface technologies that aim to address neurological diseases and injuries, and eventually directly link human brains to the internet.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
57 mins ago - Economy & Business

The many benefits of commute-free remote work

Data: Upwork and U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

After years of U.S. commutes growing longer and longer, the pandemic has kept millions of office road warriors at home — and the financial benefits are significant.

Why it matters: Commuting was costing American workers an increasing amount of time, money and life satisfaction. After a glimpse of life without the daily slog, workers may not want to go back to normal, which could have major effects on cities around the country.

Courtenay Brown
2 hours ago - Science

The science of stoking fear

At a New Hampshire rally last night, the Trump campaign supplied signs saying "PEACEFUL PROTESTER" and "THIS IS A PEACEFUL PROTEST." Photo: Charles Krupa/AP

Corporations and advocacy groups have used fear to sell products and messages for decades.

The big picture: Academics codified it as the "fear drive" method in the 1950s, referring to the idea that engaging with fear can be the motivation for people to buy into anything that would make the feeling of fear go away. 

