Amazon says email to workers banning TikTok was a goof

An email Amazon sent to many of its employees Friday morning telling them to remove TikTok from their mobile devices was sent in error, the company said later the same day.

Driving the news: The original email said TikTok, the popular social video app that's facing criticism for alleged ties to the Chinese government, was a security risk for Amazon workers who accessed company email on their phones.

Amazon's statement: "This morning’s email to some of our employees was sent in error. There is no change to our policies right now with regard to TikTok."

The intrigue: The company isn't saying how the mistake got made or why Amazon didn't immediately correct it.