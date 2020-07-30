Amazon earnings blow past Wall Street expectations

Amazon smashed top- and bottom-line analyst expectations in the second quarter, sending shares climbing in after-hours trading Thursday.

The big picture: The earnings report suggests Amazon's growth and dominance are only expanding, just as calls to rein in the company rise from Washington.

Context: Already an e-commerce juggernaut, the company has become a lifeline for millions of people stuck at home as coronavirus continues to rack the world and the U.S. in particular.

That much was written in the earnings numbers, which come from the first full quarter of life under the pandemic.

By the numbers (analyst estimates courtesy of The Street):

Earnings per share (EPS): $10.30 vs. $1.46 expected per FactSet consensus

Revenue: $88.9 billion vs. $81.2 billion expected per FactSet consensus

Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenue: $10.8 billion

Be smart: Amazon posted a killer quarter even as it sunk some $4 billion into coronavirus-related costs and the broader U.S. economy tanked.

Amazon investors will obviously see that as a win, but Amazon critics may see it as a sign of profiting off a crisis and of further entrenching the company's grip on its corner of the retail market and on the marketplace it runs for third-party sellers.

Yes, but: Amazon's share of U.S. e-commerce has contracted this year, , according to a new report from Rakuten Intelligence (via the Washington Post), as the pandemic has sent people looking for a wider range of goods online — including when an item is out of stock or delayed on Amazon.