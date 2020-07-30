Jul 30, 2020 - Technology

Amazon earnings blow past Wall Street expectations

Photo illustration: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Amazon smashed top- and bottom-line analyst expectations in the second quarter, sending shares climbing in after-hours trading Thursday.

The big picture: The earnings report suggests Amazon's growth and dominance are only expanding, just as calls to rein in the company rise from Washington.

Context: Already an e-commerce juggernaut, the company has become a lifeline for millions of people stuck at home as coronavirus continues to rack the world and the U.S. in particular.

  • That much was written in the earnings numbers, which come from the first full quarter of life under the pandemic.

By the numbers (analyst estimates courtesy of The Street):

  • Earnings per share (EPS): $10.30 vs. $1.46 expected per FactSet consensus
  • Revenue: $88.9 billion vs. $81.2 billion expected per FactSet consensus
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenue: $10.8 billion 

Be smart: Amazon posted a killer quarter even as it sunk some $4 billion into coronavirus-related costs and the broader U.S. economy tanked.

  • Amazon investors will obviously see that as a win, but Amazon critics may see it as a sign of profiting off a crisis and of further entrenching the company's grip on its corner of the retail market and on the marketplace it runs for third-party sellers.

Yes, but: Amazon's share of U.S. e-commerce has contracted this year, , according to a new report from Rakuten Intelligence (via the Washington Post), as the pandemic has sent people looking for a wider range of goods online — including when an item is out of stock or delayed on Amazon.

Go deeper

Kia Kokalitcheva
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump says he wants to ban TikTok app

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump said Friday that he plans to ban Chinese video app TikTok as soon as Saturday, via either executive order or emergency economic powers, according to White House press pool comments.

Why it matters: TikTok has been caught in the crossfires of the United States' escalating tensions with China.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 17,507,359 — Total deaths: 678,226 — Total recoveries — 10,258,424Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 4,558,994 — Total deaths: 153,311 — Total recoveries: 1,438,160 — Total tests: 55,372,983Map.
  3. Politics: White House, Democrats at stimulus stalemateCDC director says he wasn't involved in decision to change data reporting Biden campaign vows virus focus.
  4. Business: Pandemic wipes out 5 years of economic growth in 3 months — PPP was not distributed equally across racial lines.
  5. Public health: More than half of COVID-19 cases from summer camp in Georgia were from kids, CDC says.
  6. World: Boris Johnson pauses England's reopening.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The untold mental toll of COVID-19.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign vows virus focus

Joe Biden puts on a mask after a campaign event in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign contends that President Trump's talk of delaying November's election is an effort to distract, and vows to be what a Biden aide called "laser-focused" on Trump's pandemic response.

Why it matters: After aides convinced the president that the issue was hurting him badly in the polls, Trump has tried for the past two weeks to show renewed focus on the coronavirus, including the restoration of his briefings.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow