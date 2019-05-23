Amazon is designing a wearable "health and wellness product" that can understand and categorize human emotion by analyzing a person's voice, Bloomberg reports.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Erica Pandey: Amazon wants to collect as much data as it can from its customers and use it to get better at marketing and selling products. Should it somehow perfect access to shoppers' emotional states, it could take that data collection many steps farther than keeping tabs on purchase history or music taste.