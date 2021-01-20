Amazon offers to help Biden administration with COVID vaccine efforts

Amazon's worldwide consumer CEO Dave Clark has offered to help the Biden administration with its coronavirus vaccination goals by mobilizing efforts to inoculate its employees, according to a letter sent to President Biden on Wednesday.

Why it matters: As demand for the coronavirus vaccine is outstripping supply, Amazon has about 800,000 employees, many of whom are essential workers. The Biden administration wants to vaccinate 100 million Americans in 100 days.

Amazon also offered up any technologies, communications and personnel to the White House to help move along tracking and vaccinations.

What they're saying: "Amazon stands ready to assist you in reaching your goal," the letter says.