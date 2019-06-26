The big picture: Big Tech has become a political symbol of out-of-control corporate power. But while Google and Facebook have largely avoided mixing it up with specific candidates, Amazon is punching back.

Details:

Andrew Yang told GeekWire that Amazon was driving job loss. The company pushed back with data on the number of Americans in employs.

Joe Biden said this month that he had "nothing against Amazon, but no company pulling in billions of dollars of profits should pay a lower tax rate than firefighters and teachers." The company said that it pays "every penny we owe" and that it assumed "VP Biden's complaint is w/ the tax code, not Amazon."

It has also tussled publicly with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) over her criticisms of how Amazon treats its warehouse workers.

Yes, but: Amazon's defensive postures don't always last.

The company blasted Bernie Sanders last year when he accused it of underpaying warehouse workers — only to reverse course and raise its minimum wage to $15 after the criticism kept coming.

A person familiar with the thinking inside Amazon said executives particularly want to respond when they think candidates are making inaccurate claims about the business as part of their criticism.

The source said that's why Amazon hits back against Democrats so much harder than it does against President Trump, who beats up on the company all the time but elicits barely a peep in response. The company thinks Trump's attacks are being effectively corrected by the media.

Between the lines: While Amazon fights its biggest Democratic critics publicly, some executives are also making friends with other 2020 candidates.

General Counsel David Zapolsky and Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky each gave the maximum donation of $2,800 to the primary campaign of their home-state governor, Jay Inslee.

Jay Carney, a former White House press secretary who is now in charge of Amazon’s policy and communications teams, has given $250 each to Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Beto O’Rourke and Pete Buttigieg.

Booker, O’Rourke and Buttigieg have all pushed back against the idea of breaking up big tech; Harris has been more critical of Amazon in particular.

The bottom line: Amazon is toeing a fine line — countering its critics without being so aggressive that it alienates its customers.