Biden awards Medal of Honor to 3 U.S. soldiers

President Biden speaking at the Medal of Honor ceremony on Thursday. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Thursday awarded the Medal of Honor to three U.S. soldiers, including Sgt. First Class Alwyn C. Cashe, the first Black recipient of the award for actions since 9/11.

The big picture: Biden also honored Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz and Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee for their "conspicuous gallantry."

  • The medal is awarded to members of the Armed Forces who went "above and beyond the call of duty" in protecting the United States.

Details: Cashe received the medal posthumously for rescuing his teammates from a vehicle engulfed in flames during a 2005 attack in Iraq.

  • Celiz, an Army Ranger, received the award for voluntarily exposing himself to Taliban fire in Afghanistan in 2018 in order to employ a heavy weapon system that would disrupt future attacks on Afghans. He died from his wounds that day.
  • Plumlee, a Green Beret, was honored for his actions in Afghanistan in 2013.
U.S. President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to Army Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee. Photo: Mandel Negan/AFP via Getty Images

What they're saying: "Each of you know what it is to stare down danger and summon strength in the face of a moment of trial," Biden said during the White House ceremony.

  • "We're grateful for all that you three have done."

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
Dec 10, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Alwyn Cashe to become 1st Black service Medal of Honor recipient from war on terror

Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

President Biden will award the Medal of Honor to Sgt. First Class Alwyn C. Cashe, who will become the first Black service member to receive the nation's highest medal for valor in combat for events during the war on terror.

Why it matters: Cashe will be honored alongside two other soldiers who displayed "conspicuous gallantry" while deployed in Afghanistan and Iraq, the White House announced Friday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Sophia Cai
Dec 15, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Afghan aid groups meet with NatSec staff

A queue outside a German transport plane following the fall of Kabul in mid-August. Photo: Xinhua via Getty Images

A coalition of organizations still working to evacuate people from Afghanistan met Tuesday with top U.S. national security officials to discuss next steps, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Tens of thousands of Afghans are grappling with a deepening economic and humanitarian crisis following the U.S. military and diplomatic pullout on Aug. 31, with reports of targeted assassinations as the Taliban settle scores.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Andrew Freedman
Updated 11 mins ago - Energy & Environment

U.S. records most hurricane-force wind reports in single day

Picture of an overturned truck on I-80 in Lincoln, Nebraska on Dec. 15, 2021. (Nebraska State Highway Patrol via Twitter)

A massive, multi-hazard storm unprecedented for mid-December in the Plains and Upper Midwest affected nearly 100 million people from New Mexico to Wisconsin on Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Why it matters: The latest storm is yet another demonstration that the dial on the extreme weather meter has gone all the way to 11 during 2021. Many of the events this year, including this one, bear the hallmarks of climate change.

Go deeper (1 min. read)