Altria's big bet on Juul is going horribly wrong

Sens. Mitt Romney and Jeff Merkley proposed a bill late Thursday that would:

Ban e-cigarette flavors other than tobacco.

Create new design standards for e-cigarettes.

Apply existing tobacco taxes to e-cigarettes.

Urge the Department of Health and Human Services to oversee a campaign about the health risks of e-cigarettes.

Make it more difficult to refill vape cartridges with home-made tobacco pods.

“With nearly a quarter of high school students vaping regularly, we must take decisive action to prevent a new generation from addiction and serious health risks,” Romney said.

Between the lines: "Sometimes it's darkest before the light, but right now it looks like Altria got smoked," Axios' Dan Primack writes.

The big picture: Juul keeps getting hit left and right — particularly after the recent spate of vaping-related lung diseases. The company is also facing a possible congressional subpoena after failing to provide documents in July.

Last week, President Trump proposed banning all flavored vaping pods from the U.S. market, including mint and menthol.

Earlier this week, Juul products disappeared from Chinese e-commerce sites JD.com and Alibaba's Tmall.com, without explanation.

India banned e-cigarettes entirely.

In the market: Altria's stock has been falling for much of this year and has been on a clear downward path over the past 6 months.

The recent blowback against e-cigarettes has sent shares down another 8% in just the past week.

Go deeper: The global anti-vaping tipping point