Alternative vehicles charge into public markets

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Alternative vehicles have become the new biotechs, often racing into the public markets with little to no revenue.

Driving the news: Hyzon Motors, a hydrogen fuel cell truck and bus startup, is going public via SPAC at a $2.7 billion valuation. Its technology is commercialized, unlike Nikola, but says it plans to have only 5,000 vehicles delivered by the end of 2023.

  • Reuters reports that electric truck maker Xos Trucks in in talks to go public via SPAC at a $2 billion valuation. Yesterday it reported that Chinese EV startup Byton was exploring its own SPAC deal.
  • And there have been a slew of earlier ones, including for flying taxis.

What's happening: Investors are reading regulatory tea leaves, Axios transportation reporter Joann Muller reports. And issuers are leveraging the moment.

  • That starts in China, the world's largest market. But it also extends to Europe, where environmental rules have always been stricter, and in the U.S., where President Biden's climate agenda could increase chances for alt vehicle success.
  • Tesla tailwinds also are having an impact.

But piling into EVs is perilous, even by blank-check standards.

  • Biotechs are binary, with an almost-guaranteed customer base if their drugs are approved by regulators.
  • Alt vehicles face challenges in terms of both product and product-market fit. Plus, many EV hopefuls rely on outside battery makers. As Joann notes, the U.S. market could go from being dependent on foreign oil to being dependent on foreign batteries.

The bottom line: Venture capitalists talk about how SPACs are pulling startups forward by 12-24 months, accelerating listing timelines. But, when it comes to alt vehicles, it feels more like 36-48 months.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Feb 8, 2021 - Energy & Environment

EV owners drive them much less than gas-powered cars

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Electric vehicle owners in California drive them less than half as many miles annually as the average gasoline-powered car in the U.S., a new analysis shows.

Why it matters: The finding "raises important questions about the potential for the technology to replace a vast majority of trips currently using gasoline," the working paper concludes.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

What Tesla's bitcoin purchase means for the future of the dollar

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Large and respected institutions, including a $1 trillion company run by the richest person on earth are starting to worry about the world's institutions, most notably the stock market and fiat currencies, and they are taking steps to hedge the risks.

Why it matters: Tesla's announcement that it will invest its reserves in bitcoin and gold as well as dollars makes the company part of a growing movement away from the greenback — which has long been the world's primary and most trusted store of value — and the largest and most high-profile company to do so.

Fadel Allassan
4 hours ago - Health

WHO: "Extremely unlikely" COVID-19 came from lab incident

WHO scientist Peter Ben Embarek. Photo: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

A World Health Organization team researching the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan said Tuesday that it's "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a laboratory accident, and that it most likely jumped to humans via an intermediate species, per AP.

Why it matters: The Wuhan Institute of Virology, located just under 9 miles from the wet market where some scientists say the outbreak may have began, has been at the center of conspiracy theories over the origins of the virus.

