ALS patients plan to protest to push for approval of new therapies

A group of ALS patients is planning to protest outside of the FDA this week, hoping in some ways to replicate the protests of AIDS activists in the 1980s who were also upset with the pace of the search for treatment, Stat News reports.

The big picture: The patients had hoped to see quicker results from the $115 million raised by the ALS ice bucket challenge. They also advocated for the "right to try" legislation passed last year, and are similarly disappointed with the lack of results from that.