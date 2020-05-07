20 mins ago - Technology

Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs drops Toronto smart city project

Sidewalk Labs' Toronto office. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images.

Sidewalk Labs, the urban tech segment of Google parent Alphabet, is pulling out of its long-planned smart city project for Toronto's waterfront, citing "unprecedented economic uncertainty."

Why it matters: The move suggests pursuing futuristic transformations may take a back seat as already strapped cities focus their resources on managing the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact.

Driving the news: "[A]s unprecedented economic uncertainty has set in around the world and in the Toronto real estate market, it has become too difficult to make the 12-acre project financially viable without sacrificing core parts of the plan," Sidewalk Labs CEO Dan Doctoroff said in a Thursday blog post.

  • "And so, after a great deal of deliberation, we concluded that it no longer made sense to proceed with the Quayside project, and let Waterfront Toronto know yesterday," he continued.
  • Nevertheless, Doctoroff said the coronavirus crisis "makes us feel even more strongly about the importance of reimagining cities for the future" and suggested work will continue on various Sidewalk Labs projects aimed at deploying tech to make cities more affordable and sustainable.

Background: The project was meant to be a testbed for the smart city concept in North America, using tech for sophisticated construction processes and tapping an extensive network of connected sensors and devices to monitor and optimize everything from traffic patterns to energy use to housing density.

  • Sidewalk Labs last year said it planned to team with local partners to invest roughly $1.3 billion Canadian (roughly $931 million U.S. today) in developing the project.
  • But it has been plagued nearly since its 2017 inception with criticisms over privacy and other issues.

Go deeper: The privacy worries with smart cities

Go deeper

Why businesses say no to free money

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Most people should and will accept free money from the government whenever it's offered. The CARES Act was designed to funnel trillions of dollars into workers' bank account and was written with the expectation that few people or businesses would say no to such a gift. Then the messaging changed.

Why it matters: Politicians lost no time in ratifying the anger and resentment aimed at some of the recipients of government-backed funds. The result has been a slew of businesses voluntarily rejecting government assistance.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow6 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 3,784,085 — Total deaths: 264,679 — Total recoveries — 1,255,685Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 1,231,992 — Total deaths: 73,573 — Total recoveries — 189,910 — Total tested: 7,759,771Map.
  3. Public health: U.S. still has a gun violence problem despite coronavirus lockdowns — The United States' coronavirus recovery is way behind Europe's.
  4. Federal government: Trump's personal valet tests positive for coronavirus — White House coronavirus task force asked CDC to revise reopening guidelines.
  5. 2020: RNC adds health adviser as coronavirus looms over in-person convention — Buttigieg campaign adviser says Biden going virtual could kill traditional presidential runs.
  6. Pharma: How to set the price for a potential coronavirus treatment.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coping with the pandemic's hidden mental health toll

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As COVID-19 continues to strain health systems around the country, local leaders are trying to address the mental health needs of people in their communities.

Why it matters: Unlike the physical maladies the pandemic causes, its psychological toll is often invisible, and stress tends to have a cumulative effect that may not be apparent until months after the trauma of this period.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow56 mins ago - Health