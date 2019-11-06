Report: Alphabet board to investigate handling of sexual misconduct

Alphabet's board of directors has reportedly hired a law firm to help an investigation into the handling of claims of sexual misconduct by executives, including by chief legal officer David Drummond, according to CNBC.

Why it matters: The company has been mum about Drummond, who has denied having relationships with employees other than one with whom he had a child. He is among the executives featured in a lengthy report from the New York Times a year ago about sexual harassment and large exit payments doled out by the company despite credible allegations.