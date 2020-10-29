Alphabet revenue up 14% after second-quarter slump

Google parent company Alphabet beat Wall Street expectations in the third quarter of 2020, announcing total revenues of $46.2 billion with its shares rising more than 9% in after-hours trading.

Why it matters: The company rebounded with its revenue up 14% after a tough second quarter, when its saw its first-ever revenue decline attributable to a lowered advertising growth rate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report comes after state and federal regulators sued the company for antitrust violations and CEO Sundar Pichai testified before Congress Wednesday about charges the company censors conservatives.

What they're saying:

"We had a strong quarter, consistent with the broader online environment,” CEO Sundar Pichai said in Alphabet's earnings release. “It’s also a testament to the deep investments we’ve made in AI and other technologies, to deliver services that people turn to for help, in moments big and small.”

“Total revenues of $46.2 billion in the third quarter reflect broad based growth led by an increase in advertiser spend in Search and YouTube as well as continued strength in Google Cloud and Play,” Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Alphabet and Google, said.

By the numbers, via CNBC: