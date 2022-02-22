Sign up for our daily briefing

E-commerce tech firm raises $20M from a16z

Lucinda Shen

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

Alloy Automation, an e-commerce app integration company, raised $20 million from Andreesen Horowitz, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: Alloy struggled to raise its $1 million first round in early 2020, as investors stepped away from deals at the onset of the pandemic. Today's financing comes after Alloy's e-commerce tech took off over the past two years.

E-commerce technology has exploded, with software developed for everything from returns tracking to rewards points, and payments to marketing.

  • Alloy aims to allow individual consumers to tie all these different systems together via API.
  • For example, users can automatically customize thousands of cardboard cutouts of fans for a Balitmore Ravens game using Airtable, Twitter, and Shopify, from Alloy's platform, which includes 130 tech company partners.

What they're saying: Alloy was founded with Zapier—a $5 billion company—as inspiration. But the younger startup is betting it can create a more customized experienced and attract more loyal customers by focusing on e-commerce.

  • "Zapier doesn't want to spend their energy on e-commerce. There are more lucrative ones if they were to try and verticalize," says CEO and co-founder Sara Du. "At this point, we're not only an automation tool, but we're building out tangential [software] and analytics functionality... like an e-commerce operating system."

What the funding means: Having thought they'd have to survive on $1 million for five years, the new funding has the founders shifting to growth mindset.

  • They plan to grow to 40 employees from 21 by the end of the year.
  • David Ulevitch, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, is taking a board seat. FirstMark Capital and Hawke Ventures also invested in the round.

Lucinda Shen co-authors the Axios Pro Fintech deals newsletter. Start your free trial at AxiosPro.com.

Zachary Basu
12 mins ago - World

Putin claims Ukraine-controlled territory for separatist "republics"

Photo: Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his clearest indication yet that Russian troops would launch an invasion further into Ukraine, saying the borders of the separatist "republics" he recognized on Monday extend to territory currently controlled by Ukrainian forces.

Why it matters: Western officials fear that Putin's recognition of the territories and deployment of "peacekeepers" is only the beginning, paving the way for a wider assault in eastern Ukraine and potentially the rest of the country.

Axios
Updated 25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

  1. Health: America's rapid yet unequal pandemic off-ramp — COVID cases plummet all across the U.S.
  2. Vaccines: Fox Business host Neil Cavuto says COVID vaccine saved his life — New York delays booster-shot mandate for health care workers.
  3. States: California first state in U.S. to outline COVID endemic phase plan.
  4. World: Hong Kong to enforce mandatory COVID testing for all residents — Boris Johnson ends COVID self-isolation requirement in England — Australia reopens borders to world for first time in nearly 2 years.
  5. Variant tracker
Axios
46 mins ago - World

Ukraine-Russia crisis dashboard

Protesters outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 22. Omer Messinger/Getty Images

The latest:
