Alloy Automation, an e-commerce app integration company, raised $20 million from Andreesen Horowitz, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: Alloy struggled to raise its $1 million first round in early 2020, as investors stepped away from deals at the onset of the pandemic. Today's financing comes after Alloy's e-commerce tech took off over the past two years.

E-commerce technology has exploded, with software developed for everything from returns tracking to rewards points, and payments to marketing.

Alloy aims to allow individual consumers to tie all these different systems together via API.

For example, users can automatically customize thousands of cardboard cutouts of fans for a Balitmore Ravens game using Airtable, Twitter, and Shopify, from Alloy's platform, which includes 130 tech company partners.

What they're saying: Alloy was founded with Zapier—a $5 billion company—as inspiration. But the younger startup is betting it can create a more customized experienced and attract more loyal customers by focusing on e-commerce.

"Zapier doesn't want to spend their energy on e-commerce. There are more lucrative ones if they were to try and verticalize," says CEO and co-founder Sara Du. "At this point, we're not only an automation tool, but we're building out tangential [software] and analytics functionality... like an e-commerce operating system."

What the funding means: Having thought they'd have to survive on $1 million for five years, the new funding has the founders shifting to growth mindset.

They plan to grow to 40 employees from 21 by the end of the year.

David Ulevitch, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, is taking a board seat. FirstMark Capital and Hawke Ventures also invested in the round.

