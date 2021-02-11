Sign up for our daily briefing

A nearby star may have a planet orbiting in its habitable zone

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

Alpha Centauri A (L) and Alpha Centauri B seen by the Hubble Space Telescope. Photo: NASA/ESA

A planet about the size of Neptune could be lurking in the habitable zone of one of our nearest stars, Alpha Centauri A, according to a new study.

Why it matters: It's an exciting hint that potentially habitable alien worlds could be just a few light-years away.

What they found: The possible planet was discovered using about 100 hours of telescope time that allowed scientists to directly image the habitable zones — the orbits around a star where water could exist on a planet's surface — of the two Sun-like stars in the Alpha Centauri system.

  • The system is only 4.37 light-years from Earth, and this marks the first time the habitable zones of Alpha Centauri A and Alpha Centauri B have been directly imaged.
  • Until now, habitable zone planets had not been found around either of those stars, but another star in the system, Proxima Centauri — a red dwarf star smaller than the Sun — appears to host to a possible planet in its habitable zone.
“We were amazed to find a signal in our data. While the detection meets every criteria for what a planet would look like, alternative explanations – such as dust orbiting within in the habitable zone or simply an instrumental artifact of unknown origin – have to be ruled out.”
— Kevin Wagner, an author of the new study in Nature Communications, said in a statement

The big picture: Scientists usually find planets by detecting the small dips in a star's light created when a world passes in front of its star from Earth's perspective.

  • Researchers are also able to detect the tiny wobbles of a star created by the slight tug of a planet's gravity as it orbits.
  • Direct imaging, on the other hand, allows astronomers to potentially learn more about a planet's atmosphere, composition and size.

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneUrsula Perano
Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Impeachment managers to focus on Trump's role on day of Capitol attack

House impeachment managers will wrap up their case against Donald Trump on Thursday by driving home the evidence they believe shows the former president committed the impeachable offense of "incitement of insurrection."

The latest: The Senate gaveled in at noon for Democrats' final day of presentations. House manager Rep. Diana DeGette began playing video clips from the perspective of "Stop the Steal" rally-goers and rioters — as well as online chatter from extremists — describing their sincere belief that the president "invited" and encouraged them to invade the Capitol.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler, author of World
1 hour ago - World

Biden says call with China's Xi Jinping lasted two hours

President Biden told reporters on Thursday that his call Wednesday evening with China's Xi Jinping lasted two hours.

Why it matters: Biden summed up his view on China during the brief remarks from the Oval Office on Wednesday, saying, "If we don't get moving, they're going to eat our lunch."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden rescinds national emergency proclamation Trump used to fund border wall

Border wall construction in New Mexico. Photo: Jordyn Rozensky and Justin Hamel for The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Biden informed Congress on Thursday that he has terminated the national emergency over the U.S.-Mexico border that former President Trump first declared in Feb. 2019.

Why it matters: Trump used the national emergency proclamation to divert billions of dollars in Pentagon funds toward building a border wall, after it became clear that Congress was opposed to additional funding. The declaration prompted dozens of lawsuits and attempts by Congress to block Trump from fulfilling one his top 2016 campaign promises.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

