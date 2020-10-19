Alibaba spends more than $3 billion for majority stake in Sun Art

Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) will pay $3.6 billion to acquire a control stake in Chinese hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group (HK: 6808), increasing its equity position from 21% to 72%.

Why it matters: This comes against the backdrop of China's economy growing by an official 4.6% in Q3, year-over-year, which isn't too far below projections made before the pandemic began.