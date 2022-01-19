Algorithm-driven trading in the corporate bond market still makes up a tiny share of overall activity — but it reached a new peak in November at 5.7% of total trades, according to Tradeweb estimates.

Why it matters: Portfolio trading, as it's known, uses a pricing algorithm to identify a clearing price for a basket of dozens or even hundreds of individual bonds. On the large end, the portfolios can be over $1 billion in size.

The big picture: Portfolio trading picked up steam in 2020, as Axios reported.

But last year's growth showed up in fits and starts, with December retreating to just 4% of the total.

That's because moving large portfolios can make for lumpy month-to-month volumes, says Chris Bruner, head of U.S. institutional fixed income at Tradeweb.

Overall, portfolio trading is "still in its growing phase," Bruner adds.

