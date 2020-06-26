43 mins ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Alexis Ohanian leaves VC firm Initialized

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian is moving on from Initialized, the venture capital firm he co-founded in 2012, Axios has learned.

What happened: Ohanian has become more interested in "pre-seed" investing, which is often little more than a business plan and a founding team, whereas Initialized focuses on traditional "seed-stage" investing.

Why now: Initialized, led by Garry Tan, is beginning to raise its fifth flagship fund, as its $225 million fourth fund was raised two years ago.

  • Don't be surprised to see Ohanian also raise a fund for his pre-seed efforts, although no word yet on how much he'll target.
  • Ohanian also plans to remain involved with existing Initialized portfolio companies but won't make any new Initialized investments.

Backstory: Ohanian and Tan co-founded Initialized, but in 2014 he pulled back in order to retake the reins at Reddit. He then returned full-time in 2018 to Initialized, where his deals have included Goat, Ro, and Patreon.

EU prepares to ban American travelers as borders reopen on July 1

The European Union is preparing to ban American travelers from entering the bloc when it reopens its borders to the outside world starting July 1, labeling the U.S. along with Russia and Brazil for their failure to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to the New York Times.

Why it matters: It's an international rebuke of the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic. Millions of American tourists travel to the EU every summer, but that's unlikely to happen until the U.S. gets the virus under control.

Court: Trump administration's use of military funds for border wall unlawful

A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the Trump administration's transfer of $2.5 billion from the Pentagon for southern border wall construction was an illegal breach of its executive authority, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: Much of the money has already been awarded by the administration, AP reports. The long-term consequences of Friday's ruling are also uncertain, since it "only affects a portion of the funds the White House has budgeted" for border wall construction, per the Post.

Fast food catapults to the future

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated trends in the fast food, giving franchises that stayed open a new leg up over their dine-in competition.

Why it matters: Social distancing was a seismic event for customer behavior prompting rapid changes from some American classics.

