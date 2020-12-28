Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Russia threatens to jail Putin critic Navalny if he does not return immediately

Photo: MAXIM ZMEYEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia’s prison service has ordered opposition leader Alexei Navalny to return to Moscow by Tuesday morning or face jail if he returns past the deadline, Reuters reports.

The state of play: Navalny, one of Russia's most prominent critics of President Vladimir Putin, has been in Germany since he was airlifted there while recovering from an attempted poisoning attempt.

  • An investigation by the website Bellingcat found this month that Navalny was tailed by a chemical weapons team from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) before his poisoning.
  • Last week, it was revealed that Navalny had duped one of the FSB agents accused of tailing him into detailing on a phone call how the botched operation was carried out. The Kremlin has denied having any role in the poisoning and claims it hasn't seen evidence Navalny was poisoned.

Details: The Federal Prison Service (FSIN) on Monday accused Navalny of violating the terms of a suspended prison term he has been serving since 2014 for a theft case he claims was politically motivated.

  • Navalny's lawyer said there is no way he can return to Moscow by Tuesday and accused the FSIN of acting on the orders of the Kremlin, per Reuters.
  • Navalny has been arrested several times for his anti-government protests. His probation period expires on Dec. 30.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: House to vote on increasing stimulus payments to $2,000 per person — How Trump caved on the coronavirus relief bill.
  2. Travel: TSA screens highest number of travelers since pandemic began.
  3. Vaccine: EU launches vaccine drive to inoculate 450 million people — Adviser says Biden will invoke Defense Production Act to increase vaccine supply.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: The challenge of 2021: Vaccinating the world — New coronavirus variant reaches Canada, Japan and several EU countries.
House to vote on increasing stimulus payments to $2,000 per person

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The House will vote on Monday on a standalone measure to increase direct payments from its coronavirus relief package to $2,000 per person, up from the $600 checks that Congress had previously approved.

The big picture: President Trump finally signed the $900 billion coronavirus relief package on Sunday night, having held off for days after demanding that Congress increase the $600 stimulus checks to $2,000. Democrats are in favor of boosting the payments, but the vote could test Trump's post-election sway over Republicans.

Biden adviser says he will invoke Defense Production Act to increase vaccine supply

Biden receiving his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

A member of President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 advisory team told CNBC on Monday that Biden plans to invoke the Defense Production Act to boost production of coronavirus vaccines.

Why it matters: The law allows the president to direct the private sector to prioritize manufacturing in the interest of national defense.

