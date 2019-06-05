Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said in a series of tweets Wednesday that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort should not be placed in solitary confinement while being held on New York City's Rikers Island to face state fraud charges.

The state of play: The New York City Department of Corrections has said that Manafort may be in isolation for his own safety, but not necessarily in solitary confinement, per NBC News' Tom Winter. Isolation is used to protect prisoners from social quarrels but allows social time, while solitary confinement often entails much harsher treatment such as constant lighting and a lack of time out of one's cell.