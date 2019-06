Police said they took a man into custody for trespassing in the Queens, New York, district office of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Saturday, ABC7 first reported.

Details: Police said the suspect discharged a fire extinguisher and then ran into a closet inside the freshman congresswoman’s office after officers arrived, according to CBS2. He was taken to a hospital for assessment, ABC7. Ocasio-Cortez was in Washington, D.C., at the time.