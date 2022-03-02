Skip to main content
Politics & Policy

AOC-backed Cisneros leads incumbent Cuellar in Texas district

Asher Price
Jessica Cisneros
Jessica Cisneros, Democratic U.S. Representative candidate for Texas, speaks during an early vote kickoff event in San Antonio in February. Photo: Matthew Busch/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A progressive backed by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) leads an embattled South Texas congressman in a closely watched Democratic primary race Tuesday evening.

Driving the news: Jessica Cisneros, an immigration attorney, has a 71.6% to 22.7% lead over U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Laredo, with nearly 18% of the votes counted in early voting returns in Texas' 28th Congressional district.

Why it matters: A Cisneros victory would amplify the progressive shift within the party.

  • Ocasio-Cortez flew to Texas in February to rally for Cisneros.
  • Greg Casar, another AOC-backed candidate, appeared likely to win the Democratic primary for an open, heavily Democratic congressional seat that runs from Austin to San Antonio.
  • Of note: U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren also came to Texas in February to rally for the Casar and Cisneros.

Yes, but: While Cuellar had a deep South Texas organization, he grew especially vulnerable after the FBI raided his home in January and a federal grand jury issued subpoenas for records regarding work the congressman may have performed for foreign governments.

What's next: Long reliably Democratic, the 28th Congressional district was recently redrawn by Texas lawmakers to make it more competitive for Republicans.

