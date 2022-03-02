Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A progressive backed by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) leads an embattled South Texas congressman in a closely watched Democratic primary race Tuesday evening.

Driving the news: Jessica Cisneros, an immigration attorney, has a 71.6% to 22.7% lead over U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Laredo, with nearly 18% of the votes counted in early voting returns in Texas' 28th Congressional district.

Why it matters: A Cisneros victory would amplify the progressive shift within the party.

Ocasio-Cortez flew to Texas in February to rally for Cisneros.

Greg Casar, another AOC-backed candidate, appeared likely to win the Democratic primary for an open, heavily Democratic congressional seat that runs from Austin to San Antonio.

Of note: U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren also came to Texas in February to rally for the Casar and Cisneros.

Yes, but: While Cuellar had a deep South Texas organization, he grew especially vulnerable after the FBI raided his home in January and a federal grand jury issued subpoenas for records regarding work the congressman may have performed for foreign governments.

What's next: Long reliably Democratic, the 28th Congressional district was recently redrawn by Texas lawmakers to make it more competitive for Republicans.