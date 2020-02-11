1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Former CNBC anchor to challenge AOC in Democratic primary

Jacob Knutson

Michelle Caruso-Cabrera (left). Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images. AOC (right). Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera has filed to challenge Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the Democratic primary for New York's 14th congressional district.

Why it matters: The race pits Caruso-Cabrera, a proponent of free markets and limited government, against Ocasio-Cortez, a democratic socialist and one of the most popular progressive politicians in the country.

  • The 29-year-old AOC stunned the country and the Democratic establishment when she defeated 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in the 2018 primary.
  • Caruso-Cabrera is among a dozen total candidates — both Republicans and Democrats — who have filed to run in the 14th district.

What they're saying: "I am the daughter and granddaughter of working class Italian and Cuban immigrants," Caruso-Cabrera said in a statement, according to CNBC.

  • "I am so lucky to have had such a wonderful career and I want everybody to have the opportunity that I've had. That's why I'm running."

Go deeper ... AOC: "In any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party"

