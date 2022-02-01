Border Patrol agents confront Homeland Security secretary in contentious meeting

Sign up for our daily briefing
Immigrants walk towards a makeshift encampment along the U.S. border wall after crossing from Mexico on December 10, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images
U.S. Border Patrol agents grilled Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at meetings last week on immigration policy, staffing concerns and COVID-19, among other topics, according to audio leaked from the meetings.
Why it matters: The hostile conversations underscore the growing tension between border patrol and lawmakers as illegal border crossings rise and the pandemic persists.
Driving the news: "I know the policies of this administration are not particularly popular with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, but that's the reality and let's see what we can do within that framework," Mayorkas said, according to audio obtained by Townhall.
- One border patrol agent in Yuma, Arizona reportedly turned his back to Mayorkas, and said that the secretary had turned his back on agents when he was appointed.
- "You can turn your back on me, but I'll never turn my back on you," Mayorkas said, according to the audio.
- DHS did not immediately return a request for comment.
- Mayorkas wrote in a tweet after the meeting in Yuma, "[I] heard Border Patrol agents loud and clear ... I am fighting to get more resources they need."
- A video obtained by journalist Ali Bradley also showed border patrol agents raising concerns about low retention and morale, and Border Patrol chief Raul Ortiz acknowledged that "morale is at an all-time low," per the video.
The big picture: The agents reportedly expressed concerns over staffing issues and COVID-19 policies, including staff who did not want to get vaccinated, CNN reports.
- The Biden administration has taken heat on immigration policy from both sides of the aisle, for both ending some harsh Trump-era policies, while continuing others, Axios' Stef Kight reports.
- U.S. Border Patrol made 170,186 arrests in December, a slight increase from November, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Go deeper: U.S.-Mexico border patrol arrests reach all-time high