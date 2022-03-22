Alcohol-related deaths surged during the first year of the pandemic

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: JAMA Network; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

The number of deaths in the U.S. from alcohol-related causes surged during the first year of the pandemic, rising 25% from 2019 to 2020.

The largest spike in alcohol-related deaths was among 35- to 44-year-olds, at nearly 40%.

Between the lines: Alcohol-related deaths in 2020 outnumbered COVID-19 deaths among adults younger than 65, the New York Times notes.

Approximately 74,408 Americans ages 16 to 64 died of alcohol-related causes, compared to 74,075 individuals under 65 who died of COVID.

Driving the news: Pandemic-induced stress and delayed treatment contributed to the spike in deaths, according to research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

"Added stress is a key factor in relapse for people in recovery from alcohol and other substance use disorders," Aaron White, the report’s first author and a senior scientific adviser at the alcohol abuse institute, wrote in a statement to Axios.

"The available data suggest the pandemic took a toll on people in recovery, sometimes leading to relapse," he said.

Alcohol-related liver disease was the top underlying factor for a spike in deaths, followed by overdoses from alcohol, along with overdoses of other drugs where alcohol was involved.

Alcohol-related deaths increased among all age groups and genders.

The big picture: Deaths from alcohol were increasing before the pandemic, but at an average annual rate of 2.2% from 1999 to 2017, according to researchers.

"As with many pandemic-related outcomes, this is an exacerbation of issues that were beginning before the pandemic for many people," Katherine Keyes, a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University, told the Times.

Total alcohol sales in the U.S. by volume increased by 2.9% in 2020 from 2019, the greatest annual increase in sales in more than 50 years, White said.

What's we're watching: "We are concerned that the numbers from 2021 could be even worse," White said.

"The pandemic spanned all of 2021 and the rate of deaths involving alcohol picked up where 2020 left off, so the overall numbers could be even higher."

