Economy & Business

Albertsons IPO raises below its initial plans at $16 a share

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Safeway food store company owned by Albertsons. Photo: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Albertsons, an Idaho-based grocer whose brands include Safeway, raised $800 million in its IPO. The Cerberus-owned company priced 50 million shares at $16, below initial plans to offer 65.8 million shares at $18–$20, for an initial market cap of $7.7 billion.

Why it matters: This is one of very few 2020 IPOs to majorly miss expectations, and came on the same night that six other issuers beat their targets.

  • Third time's a charm: Cerberus Capital Management first tried to take Albertsons public in 2015, but didn't succeed. It then tried in 2018 to merge Albertsons with drug store chain Rite Aid, but that deal died due to investor and shareholder advisory firm opposition.
  • The bottom line: "Rival supermarket chain Kroger Co. said last week that the surge in demand for essential goods it saw during the coronavirus outbreak was fading, as American households reconsider their needs." — Joshua Franklin, Reuters

Marisa Fernandez
Health

Florida reports massive single-day increase of 9,000 coronavirus cases

Data: Covid Tracking Project and Florida Department of Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

Florida on Friday reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours totaling 122,960 cases.

Why it matters: The state is one of many that are experiencing a fresh surge of infections.

Go deeper: The coronavirus surge is real, and it's everywhere

Marisa Fernandez
Politics & Policy

Texas Gov. Abbott orders all bars to close due to coronavirus surge

Restaurnt in Austin, Texas. Photo: Dave Creaney/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order Friday for all bars to close by 12 p.m. today and that restaurants must decrease their capacity from 75% to 50% due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Why it matters: Abbott's orders could signal a beginning of second wave re-closures by states.

Dan Primack
Economy & Business

Federal regulators weaken Wall Street rules

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Venture capital funds soon will be eligible for a huge new pot of Wall Street money, after federal regulators yesterday weakened rules that were put in place after the financial crisis.

Driving the news: Many banks had been banned from balance sheet investing in venture capital funds due to the Volcker Rule, which was part of the Dodd-Frank financial reform package passed in 2010. That prohibition will now expire on Oct. 1, based on an announcement from a group of agencies that included the SEC and FDIC.

