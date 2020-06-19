1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Grocery chain Albertsons files for IPO after coronavirus boom

Photo: Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Albertsons, the U.S. grocery chain, is finally going public after it shelved its initial IPO plans five years ago amid market jitters.

Why it matters: Albertsons is one of the companies to see a boom in business during the current coronavirus pandemic. The offering would give it a valuation of more than $10 billion if its stock prices at the midpoint of its $18-to-$20.

  • The company won’t receive any of the proceeds — instead, common stockholders including PE firm Cerberus will get to sell their stakes.

The bottom line: "After suffering through a deep freeze for most of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the IPO market has heated up in recent weeks, powered by strong debuts from Warner Music Group Corp. and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Albertsons, which made its IPO plans public in March, is one of the most notable IPOs on tap for 2020," writes the Wall Street Journal.

Kia Kokalitcheva
53 mins ago - Economy & Business

Gates Foundation vets form global health-focused venture capital fund

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

The Gates Foundation is best known for its philanthropy, but it has also spawned a venture capital fund whose mission is to show that investing in global health care issues can also yield returns.

Driving the news: Adjuvant Capital, founded by veterans of the Gates Foundation-sponsored Global Health Investment Fund, is raising a fund that will be at least $200 million, according to SEC filings.

Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump warns protesters against coming to Tulsa rally

President Trump. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Friday that "protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes" who show up at his Tulsa rally this weekend "will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle or Minneapolis," promising "a much different scene."

Why it matters: The right to peaceably assemble is guaranteed in the First Amendment, and Trump himself has claimed to be "an ally of all peaceful protesters."

Ben Geman
3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Coal persists worldwide despite its downward spiral in the U.S.

Data: BP; Chart: Axios Visuals

Global coal consumption dipped by 0.6% in 2019, the fourth decline in six years, but the most carbon-intensive fuel remains by far the largest source of power generation in world, per BP's latest global data review.

Why it matters: Coal's persistence in the global mix, even as it loses some ground, is among the major reasons why the world is far, far away from achieving steep emissions declines needed to meet the goals of the Paris climate deal.

