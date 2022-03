Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The late Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol next Tuesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Monday.

The big picture: Young, the longest-serving member of Congress in either party, died on Friday at age 88.

A formal ceremony will be held Tuesday morning with the Young family; a viewing open to members of Congress will follow.

Young will be the 43rd person to lie in state and the 11th since 2018.