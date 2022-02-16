Alaska Airlines is taking a flyer on a subscription service, joining the recurring-payment ranks of Netflix, Amazon and Peloton as the travel industry recovers from its pandemic woes.

Why it matters: The subscription economy is taking over more areas of our lives, offering new payment and service options while threatening to disrupt businesses that can’t keep up. And as the fifth largest carrier in the U.S., Alaska has the heft to shake up the marketplace.

How it works: Subscription options include six, 12 or 24 roundtrip flights annually from 13 destinations in California to each other and to Phoenix, Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada.

Customers can pay as little as $49 monthly for the cheapest option, Flight Pass, providing six flights a year that must be booked at least 14 days in advance.

A more flexible option, Flight Pass Pro, starts at $199 a month, providing flights that can be booked up to two hours before departure. Customers still pay taxes and fees averaging $14.60 per one-way segment, according to The Points Guy.

The big picture: The airline industry could use a source of dependable revenue in turbulent times, as it continues to suffer from a decline in travel due to the pandemic.

And now’s the time to win over consumers and business travelers as they tiptoe back into the airways.

“They want the same things that a typical retailer or other private enterprise would want, which is recurring revenue that is predictable and customer loyalty,” says Adam Levinter, CEO of Scriberbase and author of “The Subscription Boom." " Subscription models provide an anchor for all of those things."

Our thought bubble: The devil is in the details with deals like this. People won’t pay if the value isn't there.

“It remains to be seen how consumers will wrap their heads around this,” Levinter says. “It’s not completely intuitive.”

But, but, but: Subscription services often rely on a certain degree of "breakage" — an insider term for the rate at which subscribers don't use the services they're paying for.

The bottom line: One-off flight purchases aren’t going away. But if this works, expect others to follow.