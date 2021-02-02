You probably know Alan Page for his celebrated career as a Viking defensive lineman, or his two-decade run on the state Supreme Court, or, more recently, his renewed push to promote equity in education.

But the Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree has also gained a following for his tweets on pandemic baking.

"I was shocked," 75-year-old Page said of the response. "First of all, I don't know even why I posted the first one. The people who watched it and looked at it? I don’t know why they would!"

Given the popularity of his posts, we checked in with Page about his media habits:

📱Device of choice: " iPhone 12 Pro Max. I'm a refugee from Windows phones."

iPhone 12 Pro Max. I'm a refugee from Windows phones." 👇 First tap of the day: " New York Times app — I go to their Spelling Bee [game]."

New York Times app — I go to their Spelling Bee [game]." 📰 Go-to news source: MSN.com.

MSN.com. 🎧 Podcast queue: "CAFE Insider"

"CAFE Insider" 📖 Reading list: " Deacon King Kong" and "The House of Broken Angels"

Deacon King Kong" and "The House of Broken Angels" 🐦 Most-used app: "It’s a little bit of everything. I’ll check Twitter, I’ll check Facebook. More likely than not, I won’t post anything. I’m more of a voyeur than I am a poster. I use audiobooks. And the Health App — I'll check out my stats."

