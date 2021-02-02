Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Screen Time: How Alan Page spends his time on his phone

Photo Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Jerry Holt/Getty Images

You probably know Alan Page for his celebrated career as a Viking defensive lineman, or his two-decade run on the state Supreme Court, or, more recently, his renewed push to promote equity in education.

But the Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree has also gained a following for his tweets on pandemic baking.

  • "I was shocked," 75-year-old Page said of the response. "First of all, I don't know even why I posted the first one. The people who watched it and looked at it? I don’t know why they would!"

Given the popularity of his posts, we checked in with Page about his media habits:

  • 📱Device of choice: "iPhone 12 Pro Max. I'm a refugee from Windows phones."
  • 👇 First tap of the day: "New York Times app — I go to their Spelling Bee [game]."
  • 📰 Go-to news source: MSN.com.
  • 🎧 Podcast queue: "CAFE Insider"
  • 📖 Reading list: "Deacon King Kong" and "The House of Broken Angels"
  • 🐦 Most-used app: "It’s a little bit of everything. I’ll check Twitter, I’ll check Facebook. More likely than not, I won’t post anything. I’m more of a voyeur than I am a poster. I use audiobooks. And the Health App — I'll check out my stats."

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Torey Van OotNick Halter
23 hours ago - Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota takes another shot at legal pot

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

A push to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Minnesota is back.

What's happening: DFL state legislators will introduce "adult-use cannabis legislation" today.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Torey Van OotNick Halter
23 hours ago - Axios Twin Cities

Helicopters swarmed South Minneapolis to crack down on carjackings

A helicopter over Minneapolis in May 2020. Photo: Shay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The high volume of helicopter traffic over South Minneapolis last week was part of a "coordinated, targeted, and multi-jurisdictional operation ... to crackdown on carjackings," the Minneapolis Police Department confirms.

Why it matters: The frequency of flights sparked complaints from residents, who say the choppers are an unwelcome reminder of the trauma the neighborhood experienced following George Floyd's killing.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
28 mins ago - Sports

Australian Open set to bring a slice of normalcy to the sports world

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The 2021 Australian Open, which begins Monday, will be the most normal sporting event the world has seen in nearly a year.

Driving the news: Up to 30,000 spectators a day will be allowed to attend the two-week event, Victoria state sports minister Martin Pakula said this weekend.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow